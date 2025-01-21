Trading Technologies Files Supreme Court Petition on Patent Eligibility, Rule 60(b)(3), and Federal Circuit Procedural Issues

by Dennis Crouch

Trading Technologies (TT) has petitioned the Supreme Court to review a Federal Circuit decision raising three significant questions about patent law and civil procedure. The case stems from TT's patent infringement suit against IBG LLC and Interactive Brokers LLC over patents related to electronic trading user interfaces. U.S. Patent Nos. 6,766,304, 6,772,132, 7,676,411, and 7,813,996. (I have mentioned this previously, but TT is a former client and I was involved with enforcing the '304 and '132 patents in the past).

The case caption now lists Harris Brumfield as trustee following TT's 2021 sale, though the litigation began and was primarily conducted by Trading Technologies.