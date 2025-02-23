Bane and Antidote: Copyright Statute of Limitations

by Dennis Crouch
Statutes of limitations occupy a peculiar position in our legal system - both shield and sword. While they play a vital role in promoting social stability by preventing stale claims and encouraging prompt resolution of disputes, their rigid application can sometimes feel like permitting theft by other means. When an otherwise valid claim is barred simply because time has passed, the law effectively transforms a wrongful act into a permitted one. The Supreme Court recognized this tension nearly 150 years ago in Wood v. Carpenter, acknowledging that statutes of limitations were both "bane and antidote," necessary for societal order yet potentially harsh in their operation. 101 U.S. 135 (1879). This fundamental tension is particularly acute in copyright cases where the limitations period is quite short - only three years and where creative works can be exploited for years before their owners discover the infringement.
