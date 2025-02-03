The Upcoming Trade Wars: Intellectual Property Rights at Center Stage

by Dennis Crouch

Recent Senate testimony from Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick provides a window into how intellectual property rights will likely become a central battlefield in escalating international trade tensions. During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee, Lutnick articulated an aggressive stance on protecting American intellectual property, particularly focusing on stated abuses by China.

I have cued his testimony in the video below to begin with his a retelling of key aspects of his life story that is truly a testament to extraordinary resilience.