PTAB Bar Association Advocates for Stability Amid USPTO Turmoil

by Dennis Crouch
The PTAB Bar Association has issued an urgent plea to Congressional leaders and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick advocating for stability at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board amid significant disruptions at the USPTO. [Letter to Congress][Letter to Lutnick]. Meanwhile, Acting Director Coke Morgan Stewart recently addressed the patent community at Gene & Renée Quinn's IPWatchdog LIVE 2025 event, offering reassurances about the Office's operations despite ongoing challenges.
