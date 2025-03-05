USPTO Withdraws Biden Era AI Strategy

The USPTO has withdrawn its artificial intelligence strategy document published in January 2025, just days before the presidential transition. Acting Director Coke Morgan Stewart recently indicated the strategy has been removed because it was "driven in part by Biden executive orders" that have since been rescinded by the Trump administration.

This move is part of a broader reassessment of federal AI policy following President Trump's executive order on January 23, 2025, titled "Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence." This new EO outlines a fundamental shift in approach, emphasizing "America's global AI dominance" rather than the previous focus on "safe, secure, and trustworthy development."