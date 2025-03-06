Estoppel Timing and Procedural Traps in Patent Challenges

by Dennis Crouch

In February 2021, Gesture Technology sued several companies, including Apple, LG Electronics, and Google, for infringing its U.S. Patent No. 7,933,431. The patent, which expired in July 2020, covers technology for using cameras to detect user gestures as input for controlling handheld computing devices. Four IPR petitions followed:

Unified Patents filed on May 14, 2021. IPR2021-

00917;

00917; Apple filed on May 21, 2021. IPR2021-00920;

LG Electronics and Google later filed "nearly identical" petitions that were joined with Apple's IPR. IPR2022-00091 and IPR2022-00359.

The PTAB instituted the IPRs and ultimately came out with a mixed result - cancelling most of the claims, but leaving a couple standing (claims 11 and 13). On appeal, the Federal Circuit has now affirmed. Apple Inc. v. Gesture Technology Partners, LLC, No. 23-1475 (Fed. Cir. Mar. 4, 2025) (precedential); Gesture Technology Partners, LLC v. Unified Patents, LLC, No. 23-1444 (Fed. Cir. Mar. 4, 2025) (non-precedential). In the pair of opinions, both authored by Judge Prost, the court focused both on procedural IPR issues as well as substantive patent law issues. In this post, I focus mainly on the court's explanation of the obviousness standards, claim construction under §112 ¶6, IPR jurisdiction over expired patents, and IPR estoppel. The Federal Circuit explanation here makes sense except for its analysis of estoppel, which comes at the bottom of the post.