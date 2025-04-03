Calling IP Attorneys — Come Judge our 14th Annual Patent Moot Court Competition taking place via Zoom on April 14th and 16th, 2025. This is a memorable capstone experience for the students but it requires your expertise.

This year’s group is larger than usual and that means I need more judges. No Presidential Appointment is necessary, but you do need a JD, IP law experience, and most importantly passion for supporting the next generation of attorneys. Connect with talented law students and other judges passionate about patent and IP law; Engage with complex, current issues in patent law; etc.

I have modeled the competition after a recent pair of PTAB final written decisions in Meta v. VL (VideoLabs), both of which include a dissenting opinion by Judge McKone. The appeals are currently pending before the Federal Circuit with both sides expected to file cross appeals.

I’ll provide a comprehensive judge’s brief and preparation meeting so that you don’t have to.

Multiple time slots available (evenings on April 14th and 16th)

Interested? Sign up here: https://lnkd.in/gZPG8Us9

Please share with colleagues who might be interested in contributing to legal education.

= = =

Here are the IPR Decisions that serve as the basis of the moot court.