Challenging the Server Test for Image Embedding

by Dennis Crouch

McGucken v. Valnet, Inc., No. 24-1040 (Supreme Court 2025)

Photographer Elliot McGucken has petitioned the Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit decision involving what has become known as the “Server Test” in copyright — law has permitted websites to avoid copyright infringement by embedding images hosted on third-party servers rather than storing and hosting them directly. Another name for this may be the “Embedding Liability Shield.” Embedded images and video can appear seamlessly on a website even though the media is not served by the site’s servers.

In McGucken v. Valnet, Inc., the basic setup is that Valnet embedded on its thetravel.com site a number of links to McGucken’s Instagram posts. To be clear, the Instagram posts are authorized by the photographer, but he argues that others should not be permitted to embed his Instagram posts into their sites. The Ninth Circuit sided with Valnet, but McGucken has now petitioned the Supreme Court for review.

Under 17 U.S.C. § 106, copyright owners have several distinct exclusive rights, including:

The right to reproduce the work (§ 106(1))

The right to display the work publicly (§ 106(5))

When a website embeds an image rather than hosting it directly, there’s no reproduction by the website operator as defined by the Ninth Circuit because no new copy is created and stored on the embedder’s server. The embedded content remains on the original platform’s server (like Instagram’s), and the embedder merely provides HTML that instructs the user’s browser to retrieve and display the content seamlessly, so it appears fully integrated.

Similarly, the Ninth Circuit approach to public display follows the same path—under its interpretation, embedding does not constitute a “display” by the embedding website because the image remains hosted on, and served directly from, the third-party server. According to the Ninth Circuit’s Server Test, the act of publicly displaying an image is performed by the party whose server transmits the image directly to the viewer’s browser—not by the site embedding the image. Rather, the embedder is deemed not to have engaged in the statutory act of “displaying” the image publicly. These technical interpretations effectively limit the reach of the display right under § 106, leaving copyright holders without recourse under either reproduction or display rights in embedding scenarios within the Ninth Circuit.

The copyright laws also allow for inducement liability. But that can be harder to establish. To prove inducement, a copyright holder must demonstrate that the embedding party intentionally encouraged users or third parties to infringe. Merely embedding images or videos typically doesn’t demonstrate the explicit intent or affirmative steps required under the inducement standard. And, many of these cases involve unlicensed embedding of legitimate material – and so there is no predicate act of direct infringement. In other words, if the embedded content itself, hosted on third-party servers, isn’t infringing—for instance, if originally posted by the copyright holder—then inducement liability becomes unavailable.

All of this creates a gap in a copyright holder’s ability to control the public distribution of their work. See Michael P. Goodyear, The Server Test Quandary and Embedding Permission Culture, 75 Okla. L. Rev. 263 (2023). The crux of McGucken’s argument is that the Ninth Circuit’s Server Test improperly creates a technological loophole that undermines his fundamental rights–particularly the public display rights under 106(5).

The Server Test originated in Perfect 10, Inc. v. Amazon.com, Inc., 508 F.3d 1146 (9th Cir. 2008), when the Ninth Circuit considered whether Google had infringed Perfect 10’s public display right by showing both thumbnail and full-size images in its search results. The court held that a person “displays” an image by “using a computer to fill a computer screen with a copy of the photographic image fixed in the computer’s memory.” The result then was that Google did not directly infringed by inline linking to full-size images hosted on third-party servers. This standard created a bright-line rule where only the entity actually storing and serving the image from its servers could be liable for infringement of the display right. See Daniel Reinke, The Incorporation Test: Putting the Public Display Right Back Online, 47 AIPLA Q.J. 579 (2019).

The petition highlights that district courts outside the Ninth Circuit have rejected the Server Test; including district courts in the Second, Fifth, and Tenth Circuits. Particularly relevant are a series of recent S.D.N.Y. cases that include Goldman v. Breitbart News Network, LLC, 302 F. Supp. 3d 585 (S.D.N.Y. 2018); Nicklen v. Sinclair Broadcasting Grp. Inc., 551 F. Supp. 3d 188 (S.D.N.Y. 2021); and McGucken’s own prior case, McGucken v. Newsweek LLC, No. 19 Civ. 9617, 2022 WL 836786 (S.D.N.Y. Mar. 21, 2022).

In Goldman, the district court rejected the Ninth Circuit approach, holding instead that embedding images hosted on third-party servers could constitute a direct infringement of the display right. The court emphasized the intent and effect of displaying a copyrighted work rather than focusing narrowly on the server location. By underscoring that the statutory definition of “display” includes showing a copy via any device or process, the decision rejected the notion that mere embedding absolves a website of liability. Similarly, in Nicklen, the S.D.N.Y. reaffirmed its skepticism toward the Server Test, finding Sinclair’s embedding of Instagram posts containing copyrighted photographs without explicit permission infringed the photographers’ display rights. The court highlighted that the practical experience for viewers—seeing copyrighted images seamlessly integrated into Sinclair’s websites—undermined the technical distinction drawn by the Server Test. Finally in McGucken v. Newsweek, the court denied summary judgment, concluding that embedding McGucken’s Instagram post was tantamount to a direct display of copyrighted content, irrespective of technical hosting details.

In addition to the split among the courts, the petition highlights the Supreme Court’s 2014 Aereo decision — arguing that decision rejected arguments that an alleged infringer could avoid liability on the basis of technological distinctions. In the case, the court emphasized functional equivalents of the accused activity rather than the particular technical mechanism.

The server test offers a freer internet and is currently an important aspect of web functionality. Embedding is currently a ubiquitous element of online spaces. But eliminating the server test does not automatically create hold-ups. Online operators could still claim fair use and (implied) license. In addition, some uses are protected via DMCA safe harbors. But, in general, a win for McGucken would almost certainly shift the web toward a permission-driven framework.

In their 2019 article, Jane Ginsburg and Luke Budiardjo argue that the server rule fundamentally misinterprets the Copyright Act by effectively collapsing the public display right into the reproduction right. As they explain, this judicial interpretation “ignores Congress’s endeavor to ensure that the full ‘bundle’ of exclusive rights will address evolving modes of exploitation of works.” Jane C. Ginsburg & Luke Ali Budiardjo, Embedding Content or Interring Copyright: Does the Internet Need the “Server Rule”?, 42 COLUM. J.L. & ARTS 417 (2019). Their critique pinpoints a core doctrinal flaw: nowhere does the statutory text condition the display right on possession of a copy. Rather, the Copyright Act straightforwardly defines “display” as showing a copy, not making, storing, and then showing a copy.

The authors further demonstrate how the server rule has created a troubling “value gap” in the online ecosystem—allowing platforms to free-ride on others’ content and divert traffic from source sites without permission or compensation. While acknowledging concerns about potential disruption to internet functionality, Ginsburg and Budiardjo suggest that other existing defenses would leave most everyday internet practices undisturbed. As an example, the European approach does not follow the Server Test. Rather, EU’s Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market (particularly Articles 15 and 17) imposes liability for embedding content regardless of where the content is stored, focusing instead on whether the copyrighted work is being communicated to the public without proper authorization. This approach aligns more closely with what some U.S. courts have called the “incorporation test,” where embedding content is considered an infringement of the copyright holder’s exclusive rights even when the content remains hosted on the original server. See Marta Rocha, The Brewing Battle: Copyright vs. Linking, 35 BERKELEY TECH. L.J. 1179 (2020). Elimination of the Server Test would create substantial uncertainty around embedding rights because of current ambiguity in many social media terms of service. Platforms like Instagram would need to proactively clarify their terms of service, explicitly stating whether embedding content constitutes infringement or is permissible through implied sublicenses.

Wes Earnhardt from Cravath is counsel of record along with his team of Ming-Toy Taylor and Nicholas Shepard. Scott Burroughs, Stephen Doniger, and Andres Navarro from Doniger / Burroughs are also on the brief. A responsive brief is due May 1, 2025.