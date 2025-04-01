The Return of Robust Discretionary Denials

by Dennis Crouch
Last week, Acting USPTO Director Coke Morgan Stewart granted Director Review and vacated the PTAB's decision instituting several inter partes reviews (IPRs) in Motorola Solutions, Inc. v. Stellar, LLC. [IPR2024-01205, -01206, -01207, -01208 Director Review Decision] Stewart's March 28 decision applies the Fintiv factors more aggressively than the Board, signaling a shift toward increased discretionary denials under 35 U.S.C. § 314(a). This is a situation where denial seems appropriate in my opinion. The Stellar's infringement lawsuit was filed in August 2024, with Motorola waiting 11 months to file IPR petitions. District Court Judge Sam Jordan (E.D.Tx) has has already issued Markman orders and parties have filed their summary judgment. A jury trial is set for July 2025.
To continue reading, become a Patently-O member. Already a member? Simply log in to access the full post.