The USPTO’s AI Inventorship Guidance: A Legally Problematic Half-Measure

by Dennis Crouch
In 2024, the USPTO released its AI inventorship guidance that established a "significant contribution" standard for human inventorship for AI-assisted innovation situations. This short essay argues that the USPTO's approach creates a fundamental legal inconsistency with patent law's bedrock requirement of complete human conception. Because the USPTO's approach lacks both legal weight and legal merit, it ultimately threatens the validity of patents covering inventions generated with substantial AI-assistance.
