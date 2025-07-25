No CA Fed Jurisdiction in _This_ Arbitration Award Challenge

Since Gunn v. Minton (2013), the Federal Circuit has been quite shy about non-patent patent cases. These are cases where the cause of action is not something like infringement, but that still involve substantial patent law analysis. The newest example is Acorda v. Alkermes (Fed. Cir. 2025) involving a petition to modify an arbitration award based upon patent law public policy issues. The Federal Circuit ultimately transferred the case to the Second Circuit for lack of jurisdiction, holding that because the petitioner had pleaded alternative non-patent grounds for relief alongside its patent law arguments, the patent law issue was not "necessarily raised" under Gunn's first prong—meaning the district court could have granted relief without resolving any substantial question of federal patent law. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. v. Alkermes PLC, No. 2023-2374 (Fed. Cir. July 25, 2025).

This narrow holding allowed the court to sidestep broader questions about when patent law issues arising in arbitration contexts warrant Federal Circuit review, leaving practitioners and lower courts without clear guidance on the boundaries of Federal Circuit jurisdiction over patent-related arbitration disputes.