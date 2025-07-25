When 100 Years of Use is Not Enough

by Dennis Crouch

In July 2025, the Federal Circuit reversed a Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) dismissal of a likelihood of confusion opposition in Sunkist Growers, Inc. v. Intrastate Distributors, Inc., No. 24-1212 (Fed. Cir. July 23, 2025), finding that substantial evidence did not support the Board's conclusion that the marks SUNKIST and KIST have sufficiently different commercial impressions to avoid consumer confusion. The complete reversal appears to mean that KIST will be blocked from registration.

I am familiar with the SUNKIST brand based upon its popularity rise as part of my sugary childhood in the 1980s. When I started reading the decision, I thought KIST must be a new upstart, but then I saw that their bottles include the year "1929." As it turns out, both KIST and SUNKIST have surprisingly robust heritage -- both dating back about 100 years. And both with with trademark registrations for soft drinks and soda syrups dating from the 1920s.

The KIST brand changed multiple times over the decades and ultimately, their old registrations were all abandoned in the 2000s for failing to file the required statements of use. Under standard US trademark law, once a mark has been formally abandoned, later resumption of use does not resurrect the original priority date.

The new owners of KIST filed their re-registration efforts in 2019, both with the word mark KIST and also a very simple stylized block letters shown here.

Interestingly, despite KIST's historical longevity, the evidentiary record from recent trademark litigation did not identify any sales between 1970 and 2000. This is important because SUNKIST had relaunched its brand in the mid 1970s and has operated continuously since then. Thus, the case seems to operate from the framework that SUNKIST is the superior mark, and KIST can only be re-registered if there is no likelihood of confusion between the two marks in the minds of consumers.