A First Look at the USPTO’s FY2026 Examiner Performance Plan (PAP): What’s Changed and Why It Matters

The USPTO has quietly rolled out substantial changes to its examiner Performance Appraisal Plan (PAP) for FY2026. PAP is the formal framework the USPTO uses to measure, evaluate, and rate patent examiners’ job performance. These changes are made easier because of last month's elimination of union rights of patent examiners (POPA) based upon their presidentially declared national security role. However, this post is based upon discussions with examiners because the USPTO has not released documents regarding the plan.

A few changes stand out: