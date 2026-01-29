The USPTO classifies patent applicants into three entity categories: large entities (regular undiscounted), small entities (businesses with fewer than 500 employees, independent inventors, nonprofits), and micro entities (those meeting additional income and filing history limits). These classifications determine fee structures, with small entities receiving a 61% discount and micro entities an 80% discount on most USPTO fees. These fee categories create an convenient mechanism for categorizing patent applicants and their patenting activity.

I analyzed USPTO disposition data for published patent applications from January 1-27, 2026, examining applications that either issued as patents or were abandoned during this period. Frankly, I was surprised by the disparity. Overall, 74% of disposed applications resulted in patents. But the allowance rate varies dramatically by entity size: large entities achieved an 80% allowance rate, small entities 61%, and micro entities just 40%.