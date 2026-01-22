Tu Quoque Denied: Google’s Own Patents Irrelevant to §101 Defense

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Google won today's eligibility case with an affirmance that  US7679637 is ineligible.  For me, the following are the two most interesting aspects of the decision:

  • Tu Quoque Rejected: The patent owner argued that  Google's own video conferencing patents use similar "functional claiming" techniques, and therefore Google must believe such claims are patent-eligible. The Federal Circuit rejected this hypocrisy-style argument, holding that the eligibility of Google's patents "is not before us and has no bearing on our analysis."
  • Where Does Functional Claiming Fit? At oral argument, Chief Judge Moore candidly admitted doctrinal uncertainty: "Is this result-oriented functional claiming problem . . . a Step 1 issue or a Step 2 issue? I'll be honest with you, I don't always know where that line is." The opinion resolves this by treating functional claiming as part of the Step 1 "directed to" inquiry.

US Patent No. 7,679,637 LLC v. Google LLC, No. 2024-1520 (Fed. Cir. Jan. 22, 2026).

