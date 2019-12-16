Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Brian Pomper’s article makes a very good point:

[T]he overall patent litigation rate has been remarkably steady for nearly a century, at less than two litigations per 1000 patents issued. That does not at all suggest there is a “crisis” in patent quality that has resulted in a disproportionate number of lawsuits or patents being invalidated.

If patent litigation rates are presently in line (and have at all times been in line) with historical averages, does that not suggest that patent “quality” (whatever we mean by that) is essentially fine? There are really only two possible states of affairs if litigation rates are in line with historical averages: either (1) the PTO is not letting any more invalid claims go to grant than it has historically done (and obviously the historical rate of errors has not proven an unduly onerous burden on the economy); or (2) the rate of errors has gone up, but people are not wasting their time suing on these erroneously granted claims, in which case it is a sort of no-harm-no-foul.

Meanwhile, this argument from the same article is less logically sound:

Meanwhile, our foreign competitors are granting patents on many inventions that are now unpatentable here. A 2017 study of 18,000 patent applications rejected in the United States found that nearly 1,700 were granted in the European Union or China, or both. A recent World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) report further documented that among leading patent offices, the USPTO was among those that granted the smallest percentage of patent applications – fewer than 35 percent of all applications processed in 2018 – and the share of rejected applications was among the highest.

Who cares about comparisons between US grant rates and EP or CN grant rates? What is even the point of this comparison? The mention of “competitors” would suggest that the author means for us to understand that this failure to grant puts the U.S. at a competitive disadvantage.

This is not only untrue, but completely the opposite of the truth. If it really were the case that we are denying patents that should be granted, while Europe and China are granting the same patents, that would mean that U.S. consumers are getting access to valuable innovations at a lower cost than are EP or CN consumers. This would be a boost—not a hindrance—to the U.S. economy, and would put us at a competitive advantage.