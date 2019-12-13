Trumped-up Trademarks – or – How are you today?: I’m Peachy

{Donald Trump from the Oval Office}

My Fellow Americans.

The evil Democrats (and they are evil, believe me, and so is the fake media) have now impeached me and want to remove me from office.

If they are successful (and they won’t be, believe me), this would be the worst mistake in the history of the world (and I know what I’m talking about because I am the smarted man in the history of the world).

I am charged with bribing the Ukranians to get dirt on Biden and his son for my personal gain so I will win the next election.

That is so phoney, so fake, and so unfair.

I did not do it for my personal benefit. I did it for the benefit of this country. For you and your family. In fact, I did it for the benefit of the entire world (except for that Greta person. How dare they put her on the cover of that fake magazine as person of the year and not me. I became President by the biggest landslide in this country’s history. And I am going to have Crooked Hilary locked up, and Mexico is going to pay for it.) I am the person of the year. In fact I am the person of the century. I am the greatest person in the history of the world, believe me.)

I never wanted to be President. The only reason I ran was to get all the free publicity for my brand, the Trump brand. We have Trump Towers in almost every major city in the world with more to come. My towers (Trump Towers) are the best towers that have every been built. My resorts (like Trump Maralago, Trump Doral, and that one in Scotland only a short drive from that beautiful airport) are the best resorts in the world. And if you act now you can still book a vacation at the Trump Doral by going to link to trumphotels.com. But do it now, the rooms are going fast.

Being your President is the worst job I have ever had. It certainly pays the least of any job I have every had, especially when I worked for my Father. Being President has done nothing but cost me money. Lots of money. Lots and lots of money. You have no idea how much money being President has cost me, believe me.

This is why my being re-elected President is so important for the world (and why I bribed the Ukranians to help me be re-elected).

You know all those stories about aliens from other planets (and I don’t mean Mexico and Guatemala)? And the stories about the crash at Roswell? And about people be abducted and probed?

They are all true. When I became President I was briefed and shown the videos.

The aliens have come here to destroy all of humanity and take our planet, our beloved plant Earth. (They prefer a warmer planet so they are ones who are causing global warming.)

I started negotiating with them as soon as I became President and I am the greatest negotiator in the history for the world. In fact, I have saved the world, believe me.

But negotiations are still going on and my alien friends have told me that if they don’t continue (and only with me) they will consider that an act of bad faith and will go back to their plan to destroy all humans. Except for that Greta person. For some reason they like her. Frankly, I don’t see why, but they do.

So that is why it so critical for me to be re-elected President. I am the only one who can save the human race. And that is why I bribed the Ukranians. It was not for my personal gain, it was to save the world. And that is not an impeachable offense. (Not that it matters, I am going to dismiss Congress, have all of the evil Democrats rounded up and sent to re-education camps in Russia. My friend Vladimir says they are almost as nice as my Trump Doral).

The aliens have already started living among us.

You know my senior policy advisor Stephen Miller? He came up with the brilliant plan to separate children from their parents and put them in cages. Absolutely brilliant. He is from the alien race of Reptilians. The ones who evolved from snakes. The reason so many children cannot be found to be reunited with their parents is because the Reptilians are eating them. Well, sometimes sacrifices have to be made and they are not white Americans anyway.

And there is Mitch McConnell. He is obviously also a Reptilian. He comes from the branch that evolved from turtles.

And so, I will make America Great Again and save the Human Race but only if you keep me as President.

Believe Me.

DJT