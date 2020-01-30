Billion Dollar Jury Verdict for CalTech

I posted WiLan’s $85 million verdict against Apple earlier this week out of the Southern District of California. A new verdict on Jan 29, 2020 looks to set-back Apply by another $837 million (in favor of the patent owner California Institute of Technology). Apple’s setback dwarf’s the parallel Broadcom verdict in the case of $270 million. The verdict form is not yet publicly available — the courtroom was sealed for much of the damages trial on the request of Broadcom and Apple. Craig Clough at Law360 reports that the verdict included $1.40 per device for Apple’s 600 million infringing devices and $0.26 per chip for Broadcom’s billion+ Wi-Fi chips.
U.S. Patent Nos. 7,116,710, 7,421,032 and 7,916,781.