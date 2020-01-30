Billion Dollar Jury Verdict for CalTech

Patent

I posted WiLan’s $85 million verdict against Apple earlier this week out of the Southern District of California.  A new verdict on Jan 29, 2020 looks to set-back Apply by another $837 million (in favor of the patent owner California Institute of Technology). Apple’s setback dwarf’s the parallel Broadcom verdict in the case of $270 million.  The verdict form is not yet publicly available — the courtroom was sealed for much of the damages trial on the request of Broadcom and Apple.  Craig Clough at Law360 reports that the verdict included $1.40 per device for Apple’s 600 million infringing devices and $0.26 per chip for Broadcom’s billion+ Wi-Fi chips.

U.S. Patent Nos. 7,116,710, 7,421,032 and 7,916,781.

Hide comments

12 thoughts on “Billion Dollar Jury Verdict for CalTech

  1. 5

    Totally intangible and abstract, but not much argument about eligibility. Surely eligible in my scheme. I wonder how reasonable those royalty rates are? The patents are subject to FRAND licenses. That award is probably several percent of production cost of the entire device.

    We will never know, but I imagine the history of settlement discussions would be interesting.

    Reply Report
  2. 4

    Now two recent posts about massive jury verdicts against apple.

    Will this change the narrative that the patent system is burning? Doubt it. To some, facts do not matter…

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      As was noted below, it is a bit premature to know whether this counts as a “fact” of any significance. I am with you that it could be strong evidence against a silly but popular narrative, but it is not yet clear that is such evidence.

      Reply Report
  3. 3

    I wonder if there has ever been a patent suit defendant like Apple? That is, a defendant that has sold hundreds of millions of physical products, with so many different features, [at such high profit margins] all within the enforceable lifetimes of millions of existing patents? Are they the all time great whale-hunter-killing “Moby D…” of patent suit defendants?

    Reply Report
  4. 2

    Are all three of these recent jury awards against Apple really “efficient infringement”?
    They do seem to display Apple’s policy of fighting patent suits all the way through jury trials, as well as their huge exposure and patent suit incentives given their hundreds of millions of sold products.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      I wonder if there has ever been a patent suit defendant like Apple? That is, a defendant that has sold hundreds of millions of physical products, with so many different features, [at such high profit margins] all within the enforceable lifetimes of millions of existing patents? Are they the all time great whale hunter killing “Moby Dick” of patent suit defendants?

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        To stretch this thin “great american novel” analogy further, Apple itself, lead by Captain Ahab [patent hater] Steve Jobs, had gone on a long worldwide hunt for another smartphone great whale, Samsung, with a surprising shortage of patent harpoons.

        Reply Report
  5. 1

    As with WiLAN’s win against Apple, let’s all meet back here in 2030 to see if CIT actually gets paid for their infringed innovations.

    Again; see VirnetX.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Exactly. I will know that this is significant when I read that Apple has actually paid. As yet, the significance is still uncertain.

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      A tragic commentary on the U.S. civil justice system. Jury verdicts do not matter.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.2.1

        I agree. Probably a long, long way from getting a check.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.2.1.1

          I wonder if there are any objective third-parties that figure out the odds of them getting paid. E.g., would SV Bank give them a loan on the judgement? A percentage of the judgement?

          Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture