Cert Denied

“Dear Supreme Court,

I want to claim a new otherwise ineligible abstraction in a prior art context. Can you tell me how to do it? It must be possible! Some guy on the Internet told me that the 1952 patent act nullified all your earlier precedent on subject matter eligibility and surely that person must have a serious point and not be a total hack.

Oh yes and if you don’t give me the result I want we are going to take away your right to decide patent cases. So there!

The fate of the hard working small inventor and patent-filer who is the backbone of America and freedom is in your hands.

Sincerely,

Richard White

Vacation Home Garage

Malibu, CA”

—

Pretty much sums it up, I think.