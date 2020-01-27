Cert Denied

- 19-522 TRADING TECHNOLOGIES INT’L V. IBG LLC, ET AL.
- 19-353 TRADING TECHNOLOGIES INT’L V. IBG LLC, ET AL.
- 19-521 CHARGEPOINT, INC. V. SEMACONNECT, INC.
The Supreme Court has denied certiorari in these three eligibility cases largely clearing the docket of pending petitions in patent cases. There are a few remaining:
Awaiting decision:
- Thryv v. Click-to-Call (appealability of time-bar denial; 314(d) and 315(b));
Pending Cert
- Thryv follow on: Arris v. Chanbond; Superior v. Voltstar
- Eligibility: Maxel v. Fandango; Cisco v. SRI; Reese v. Sprint
- Apportionment and Preclusion: Apple v. VirnetX
- IPR Arguments Beyond the Petitions: Chrimar v. Juniper
- IPR Unconstitutional Taking / Due Process Violation: Collabo v. Sony