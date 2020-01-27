Cert Denied

  • 19-522 TRADING TECHNOLOGIES INT’L V. IBG LLC, ET AL.
  • 19-353 TRADING TECHNOLOGIES INT’L V. IBG LLC, ET AL.
  • 19-521 CHARGEPOINT, INC. V. SEMACONNECT, INC.

The Supreme Court has denied certiorari in these three eligibility cases largely clearing the docket of pending petitions in patent cases.  There are a few remaining:

Awaiting decision:

  • Thryv v. Click-to-Call (appealability of time-bar denial; 314(d) and 315(b));

Pending Cert

  • Thryv follow on: Arris v. Chanbond; Superior v. Voltstar
  • Eligibility: Maxel v. Fandango; Cisco v. SRI; Reese v. Sprint
  • Apportionment and Preclusion: Apple v. VirnetX
  • IPR Arguments Beyond the Petitions: Chrimar v. Juniper
  • IPR Unconstitutional Taking / Due Process Violation: Collabo v. Sony

 

 

 

17 thoughts on “Cert Denied

  1. 4

    “Dear Supreme Court,

    I want to claim a new otherwise ineligible abstraction in a prior art context. Can you tell me how to do it? It must be possible! Some guy on the Internet told me that the 1952 patent act nullified all your earlier precedent on subject matter eligibility and surely that person must have a serious point and not be a total hack.

    Oh yes and if you don’t give me the result I want we are going to take away your right to decide patent cases. So there!

    The fate of the hard working small inventor and patent-filer who is the backbone of America and freedom is in your hands.

    Sincerely,

    Richard White
    Vacation Home Garage
    Malibu, CA”

    Pretty much sums it up, I think.

    1. 4.1

      What does “in a prior art context” mean?

      Is that like curing rubber (with the abstraction of using the Arrhenius equation)?

  2. 3

    Probably all for the best that cert. was denied. The folks hoping that the SCotUS will fix this mess—after working so hard to make it—are largely kidding themselves.

    1. 3.1

      If the SCotUS takes cert., the decision ensuing would be more likely to make things worse than better.

      1. 3.1.1

        I agree Greg. I suspect the Scotus is thinking “mission accomplished.”

    2. 3.2

      Yes, Greg, you and your ilk are a HUGE part of the problem.

      Maybe if you made the mildest effort imaginable to acknowledge the genuine logical/legal issues that are/were at stake in Mayo you could be a part of the solution.

      But instead you chose a different path. Good luck, Greg! You are a very, very serious person after all. Just hugely compromised and not very honest. But very serious!

      LOL

      1. 3.2.1

        Lol indeed — Greg’s “ilk.”

        ..as for the rest, meh, typical Malcolm Accuse Others vis a vis “honesty.”

    3. 3.3

      Supreme Court did not make this mess. They merely failed to fix it.

      A fix eludes them, and the CAFC, and the patent office, because nobody can reasonably place informational results into the statutory scheme of the patent act.

      1. 3.3.1

        Great. Let’s actually focus on the fact that innovation CAN BE (and is) placed into the statutory categories quite easily.

        1. 3.3.1.1

          Sez you. But 9 different notions on USSC and 11 on CAFT and a hundred here say otherwise.

          Everything that happens in the world is a “process”. Everything can’t be patented. Except to extrem ists.

          1. 3.3.1.1.1

            You are very confused, my son.

            Maybe try again with an understanding of what the word “exception” means.

            (hint: it IS within a category, but the Court is STILL taking an exception to the item…)

            1. 3.3.1.1.1.1

              So now the exceptions are legitimate? I missed the memo.

              In any case, they are no help. Laws of nature and abstract ideas are information, and the problem is, once again, dealing with informational results of methods.

              1. 3.3.1.1.1.1.1

                My comment says nothing about legitimacy. Why would you make that leap?

                I think too that YOU are too busy moving the goalposts from methods to results of methods.

                1. Methods have to have results. That’s how we know they are methods. The Supreme Court has said so. No result= no method. The result is the utility of the method. Maybe has a wee something to do with the eligibility of the method?

  3. 2

    Jurisimprudence.

    Yet again.

  4. 1

    Great news on the very denial.

    Hilarious to see the same irresponsible attorneys and their academic cheerleaders making arguments that completely ignore the actual issues.

    But that’s been the game all along, hasnt it Dennis?

    Let’s talk about it sometime, in public.

    LOL

    1. 1.1

      As opposed to the academic (and non-academic) cheerleaders rooting for continued denigration of strong patent rights, you mean?

      Sure, let’s talk about that. Better yet, let’s make sure that your talking accords with at least some minimal level of inte11ectual honesty while we are talking about that.

