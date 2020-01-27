Supporting Amendment to 35 U.S.C. Section 102(a) Clarifying Public Disclosure

While I certainly respect the fact that the Sovereigns of Europe can (and have) chosen differently than the Sovereign of the US, note here how quickly MaxDrie shares a point of inconsistency in regards to “prior art.”

For him, he does not seem to be aware of this inconsistency (even as this has been pointed out).

See how quickly MaxDrie injects a notion of a ‘real person’ in the Sovereign’s choice of how (or perhaps more particularly, to different legal effects) the notion of State of the Art is made as to prior art for the different legal notions of novelty and non-obviousness?

To the US, the same legal person (and consistent legal reasoning) is involved. For the EPO, there appears to be a fair amount of hand waving that “the same notion” is also used, but this is not so (again, it is entirely fair that a Sovereign may choose to be inconsistent).

The truth of the matter is that it is NOT the same legal person being used for the different notions of novelty and non-obviousness (even though State of the Art is purportedly judged by the same legal person).

Instead, pay critical attention to how the notion of a real person finds its way into MaxDrei’s discussion of what drives “fairness.” Instead of actual state of the art (to the legal person), MaxDrei draws to the real persons of actual filers.

While this distinction may at first blush appear to be subtle, the reality of the difference is there — and in fact subsumes the point of “secret prior art.”