Supporting Amendment to 35 U.S.C. Section 102(a) Clarifying Public Disclosure

Patent

Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) Board has proposed a “clarifying” amendment to Section 101(a)(1) of the Patent Act:

(a) Novelty; Prior Art.—A person shall be entitled to a patent unless— (1) the claimed invention was patented, described in a printed publication, or in public use, on sale, or otherwise available to the public publicly disclosed before the effective filing date of the claimed invention, provided that no act of patenting, publication, use, sale, commercialization, or any other act, shall constitute prior art with respect to this section, except to the extent the act results in a public disclosure of the claimed invention; or

The proposal here would legislatively overrule Helsinn Healthcare S.A. v. Teva Pharm. USA, Inc., 139 S. Ct. 628 (2019) and remove undisclosed sales activity & commercialization from the scope of prior art. Europe uses this approach found in Article 54 of the European Patent Convention:

  1. An invention shall be considered to be new if it does not form part of the state of the art.
  2. The state of the art shall be held to comprise everything made available to the public by means of a written or oral description, by use, or in any other way, before the date of filing of the European patent application.
  3. Additionally, the content of European patent applications as filed, the dates of filing of which are prior to the date referred to in paragraph 2 and which were published on or after that date, shall be considered as comprised in the state of the art.

EPC Art. 54. Note that 54(1) and 54(2) are parallel to 35 U.S.C. 102(a) while 54(3) is parallel to 102(a)(2) which the IPO does not propose to change.  Regarding these secret prior patent application filings identified in 54(3) and 102(a)(2); the European approach is broader than the US in some ways because it creates prior art even when the prior filing is the same inventor / owner; at the same time, the European approach is narrower than the US because 54(3) prior art does not apply to the inventive step (obviousness) analysis.

An invention shall be considered as involving an inventive step if, having regard to the state of the art, it is not obvious to a person skilled in the art. If the state of the art also includes documents within the meaning of Article 54, paragraph 3, these documents shall not be considered in deciding whether there has been an inventive step.

EPC Art. 54(3).

 

Hide comments

34 thoughts on “Supporting Amendment to 35 U.S.C. Section 102(a) Clarifying Public Disclosure

  1. 9

    Dennis – It appears you have conflated 101 and 102:

    “Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) Board has proposed a “clarifying” amendment to Section 101(a)(1) of the Patent Act:”

    1. 9.1

      … took that as a mere typo (given that there is no hint of eligibility discussion present).

  2. 8

    Congress confused the issue by inserting “; PRIOR ART” into the title of Section 102 in the AIA. The term is not even used in Section 102. If Congress wanted to define the term they should have put it in Section 100. It only matters for obviousness. If it was unknown to a person of ordinary skill then it should not count as prior art.

    Sloppy legislation has been great for infringers, lawyers, lobbyists, but terrible for innovation.

    1. 8.1

      Sorry Josh, but prior art very much matters for novelty as well as for non-obviousness.

      You are not even close to the proper legal view here.

      1. 8.1.1

        Go ahead…

        1. 8.1.1.1

          What is it, Josh, that novelty is compared against?

  3. 7

    What a coincidence. Secret prior art used as an obviousness objection is the subject of the newest posting on Gene Quinn’s blog. The inventor who was blown away by the secret art is (understandably) most upset. Of course he was. I sympathise.

    Here a Link

    link to ipwatchdog.com

    1. 7.1

      Have some sympathy for the devil (see Rolling Stones);

      Even provide him the same protections under the law (see Sir Thomas More);

      But let’s separate sympathy and legal discussion.

      The notion of Secret Prior Art exists for a very clear legal notion — to a very clear legal person.

  4. 6

    This seems poorly written. When you remove all the text that doesn’t affect the meaning of the statute, it basically says, “Nothing is publicly disclosed unless it is disclosed to the public in a public disclosure.” Never mind that it specifically calls out patents, even though a patent is necessarily a public disclosure.

    Why not just say, “A person shall be entitled to a patent unless— (1) the claimed invention was publicly disclosed before the effective filing date of the claimed invention,” and then put in a definition for “publicly disclosed” under section 100, which you can break out as fine as you like, e.g.:

    (k) The term “publicly disclosed” means disclosed by way of:

    (1) a patent, as of the patent’s date of issue;

    (2) a published document, as of the date the document is made available to the public;

    (3) a sale or offer for sale, as of the date the sale or offer for sale is made to the public; or

    Or whatever meets the criteria you want to set out. Trying to cram it into 102(a)(1) as an exception to an exception just makes the wording overcomplicated.

    1. 6.1

      It seems pretty clear to me. The goal appears to be to remove secret “public disclosure” as disclosure. In other words, it would no longer be considered disclosure to display a machine that is able to perform the invention if the invention is not actually displayed or performed.

      That is, its not disclosure “except to the extent the act results in a public disclosure of the claimed invention.” Bringing the machine with software that performs the method to the trade show is not disclosure, if that portion of the software is not demonstrated/activated etc.

  5. 5

    The text of the EPC (written by an international team of patent law experts) was done in 1973. There are good reasons for the EPC scheme of definition of the state of the art, including Art 54(3) EPC, viz. to promote the progress of the useful arts and to balance the potency of the right given to the first filer with the rights given to others who filed one day later.

    That is perhaps why the EPC scheme is now adopted widely, elsewhere in the world.

    1. 5.1

      While I certainly respect the fact that the Sovereigns of Europe can (and have) chosen differently than the Sovereign of the US, note here how quickly MaxDrie shares a point of inconsistency in regards to “prior art.”

      For him, he does not seem to be aware of this inconsistency (even as this has been pointed out).

      See how quickly MaxDrie injects a notion of a ‘real person’ in the Sovereign’s choice of how (or perhaps more particularly, to different legal effects) the notion of State of the Art is made as to prior art for the different legal notions of novelty and non-obviousness?

      To the US, the same legal person (and consistent legal reasoning) is involved. For the EPO, there appears to be a fair amount of hand waving that “the same notion” is also used, but this is not so (again, it is entirely fair that a Sovereign may choose to be inconsistent).

      The truth of the matter is that it is NOT the same legal person being used for the different notions of novelty and non-obviousness (even though State of the Art is purportedly judged by the same legal person).

      Instead, pay critical attention to how the notion of a real person finds its way into MaxDrei’s discussion of what drives “fairness.” Instead of actual state of the art (to the legal person), MaxDrei draws to the real persons of actual filers.

      While this distinction may at first blush appear to be subtle, the reality of the difference is there — and in fact subsumes the point of “secret prior art.”

      1. 5.1.1

        anon, of the EPC, you write:

        “…there appears to be a fair amount of hand waving that “the same notion” is also used,….”

        I’m baffled. Others probably are too. I don’t know anybody else who has any trouble with Art 54(3) EPC. Can you give us an example of such “hand waving” and also tell us what “notion” is appearing to you?

        1. 5.1.1.1

          Asked and answered. Several times now.

  6. 4

    I don’t know what “publicly disclosed” means. Maybe that’s because I’m in Europe, where the test is “made available” to at least one member of the public. Can anybody here oblige me? Who does know?

    Reply Report
    This would also appear to overrule the Metallizing Engineering doctrine to allow patenting of a secret manufacturing process even after an unlimited time period sales of commercial products. The PTO and others have argued that this non-statutory, non prior art, forfeiture [equitable] doctrine was overruled by the existing AIA statute’s language. [By the same folks that erroneously insisted that “secret sales” was overruled by the AIA.]

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Your feelings (and intended implications thereof) are noted.

  8. 2

    Serious question to people who support this…

    Do you think that an inventor could avail itself the benefits of trade secret law, and then obtain a patent for it later?

    1. 2.1

      J,

      The short answer is “yes.”

      Of course, this type of path speaks to the original Quid Pro Quo and nature that prosecution was conducted out of the public spotlight, and amended to a limited degree with the push of the Office to obtain their Quo while not giving the Quid (and but for, there does remain the option of selecting a non-publication request path).

      It is to be noted that even short of the non-publication request path, that a meaningful first action was meant to be guaranteed to applicants prior to any publication so that the option of express abandonment preserved a path of Trade Secrecy was to be kept as a ‘real path.’

      1. 2.1.1

        You spoke to a previous Quid Pro Quo, which I take is the argument that applicants could revert to trade secret after a patent application is withdrawn? (Sorry, I’ve always struggled with your writing as it seems opaque to me, which may be entirely my fault.)

        My question is the inverse: could a company enjoy the benefits of trade secret for several years, but then when realizing that the trade secret is about to be disclosed, then try to file for patent protection?

        1. 2.1.1.1

          Seriously, J, I had to laugh out loud when I read your comment that anon’s contributions are “opaque”. For sure, rest assured, it’s NOT just you. It is NOT your “fault”. The poster calling himself “anon” rejoices in his opacity. He will accept as a compliment what you say about his “writing”.

          In case you are interested, yes, it is a feature of patent law outside the USA that you can keep a trade secret until it is about to leak out, and only then file a patent application. Feel free. But I wouldn’t recommend it. It’s horrible risky. What if somebody else beats you to the Patent Office? What then, in a First to File jurisdiction, when not you but some other ornery critter has the Grant Certificate and asserts it against you?

          As to the Quid pro Quo, what anon alludes to is the idea that your filing at the PTO remains a secret between you and the PTO until your patent issues ie no disclosure of your invention until after you have been issued with your exclusive rights. from the dawn of time until 1978, that was how it was at the Patent Office in England. But then the UK modernised, totally re-wrote its patent law, to bring its objective of promoting the progress of the useful arts into better conformity with the faster-moving world of today.

        2. 2.1.1.2

          Fair enough question (and comment — Patent law is often opaque to non-attorneys; and even attorneys who are not bona fide patent attorneys [there is a difference having to do with obtaining a USPTO registration number in addition to passing a state bar]).

          There is an ongoing debate that the framers of the AIA (the most recent major overhaul in patent legislative law), had intended to do exactly as you describe; namely, to allow one to patent what was previously not known to the public. Of course, much like a Trade Secret, if what you put into the public ‘gives up the ghost,’ then you have neither a Trade Secret, nor a patentable invention.

          The item I reference (the Great Soliloquy) is part of the ongoing debate. That item was an insertion into the legislative record by the writers of the AIA to show their intent to do as we are discussing. Some have discounted this as a shenanigan that “does not count” because of timing of the insertion. Of course, as I have pointed out, this argument against does not have legs because the insertion was made in the Senate, prior to the bill going to the house (and being approved), and then back to the Senate, for approval (with the Soliloquy) by the entire Senate.

          This really does not have a tie to the Quid Pro Quo per se.

    2. 2.2

      Yes, see 3 above, and at least one major supporter expressly intends that.

      1. 2.2.1

        Is that “express” as noted in The Soliloquy?

    3. 2.3

      Why not? Any inventor who chooses not to diligently apply for a patent assumes the risk that another inventor will get there first.

      1. 2.3.1

        That’s exactly the point, isn’t it? FtF puts the squeeze on inventors to file early, with a disclosure that enables over the full scope of the claim that defines the area of the exclusive right requested. Delay runs the risk that some other party gets to issue with rights that will then exclude you and yours.

        And publication of that enabling disclosure, 18 months later, is the best way to “promote the progress” as speedily as possible.

        1. 2.3.1.1

          And publication of that enabling disclosure, 18 months later, is the best way…

          Except not – for various reasons already provided. Chief among them is that the US Quid Pro Quo was never the European Quid Pro Quo. Here, rather than “publish for chance of patent,” our Quid Pro Quo was built on the STRONGER pro-patent exchange of publish for the turning of the inchoate right into a full legal right.

        2. 2.3.1.2

          … and I have to wonder if MaxDrie is even aware of just why the apparently random selection of “18 months” comes from.

          Ever ponder that thought, MaxDrei?

          If ‘publication’ is such a boon to clarity, why not have immediate publication?

          1. 2.3.1.2.1

            Glad you asked, anon. The 18 month period is a balance, as with most things. Inventors can pull back from publication, up to about 15 months after their priority date, and rely instead on trade secret protection. 15 months is more than enough for i) PTO search and report followed by ii) opinion from a competent patent attorney, on the prospects for the invention, given the content of the PTO opinion on patentability.

            Would you still have it otherwise? If so, why?

            1. 2.3.1.2.1.1

              Would I have it otherwise?

              Good question. Very much depends on one’s understanding of what the Sovereign has set for the Quid Pro Quo.

              I am more than sure that I have already set that out for your consideration.

              1. 2.3.1.2.1.1.1

                Well done, anon. Our readers will note your reply and, if they are interested enough, will go looking for that which you are “more than sure” you have already given them.

                Now, how about an answer to my 5.1.1. If you are interested, that is.

                1. Your answer to 5.1.1 is already there (among various other places – see most all of our past discussions at point) at 5.1.

                  Maybe read all the way through instead of leaping before finishing….

  9. 1

    MaxDrei and I have had quite a few discussions vis a vis the consistent “realm” of the legal fiction of the Person Having Ordinary Skill In The Art, the ‘state of the art,’ and the role of secret prior art for informing the state of the art consistently across novelty and non-obviousness.

    1. 1.1

      Well, anon, I’m not sure that our prior postings here qualify as a “discussion”. You have your opinion and I have mine. Let us throw out an invitation to others, to post their thoughts here.

