Ladders of Abstractions: How Many Rungs Till the Threshold?

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Maxell, Ltd., v. Fandango Media, LLC (Supreme Court 2020)

Maxell was originally a battery company (MAXimum capacity dry cELL).  The $80b company has expanded into all sorts of digital media. 

Its patents at issue in this case all relate to managing access to content sent over networks, such as videos provided through online rental and streaming services.  U.S. Patents 8,311,389; 9,088,942, and 9,733,522 (all with 2000 priority date).

Maxell sued Fandango for infringement — alleging that the “FandangoNow” service infringed.  The lawsuit was cut-short by the district court’s dismissal on the pleadings – finding the asserted claims ineligible as directed to the abstract idea of “restricting access to data” using “rules based upon time.”  On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed without opinion following its internal R.36 procedure.  Now, Maxell has petitioned the Supreme Court with a simple question:

Whether the claims at issue in Maxell’s patents are patent-eligible under 35 U.S.C. 101, as interpreted in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank Int’l, 573 U.S. 208 (2014).

[Petition].  This petition is part of the pile of eligibility petitions, including AthenaHikma, Berkheimer, and Trading Technologies.

The argument in Maxell focuses primarily on Alice Step 1 — whether the claim is directed to a patent ineligible concept.  Maxell explains its position that the lower court went too-far in generalizing the concepts of the invention:

The court fundamentally erred at step one by describing the claims at too high a level of generality and failing to consider the digital context.

Id. The Supreme Court particularly warned against undue generalization in Alice — writing that at some level of generalization, all inventions involve an abstract concept. Alice.

Although Maxell’s innovations could be generally classified as a way of “restricting access to data” using “rules based upon time,” the company argues that this abstraction is not what was actually claimed:

[T]he patents do not claim the general concept of restricting access to data using rules; they claim particular solutions for restricting access
to digital audio/visual content using control information and rules sent to the user with the audio/visual file. Those solutions use two time controls to restrict access to copyright-protected content – a retention period and a playback permission period – according to specific rules set out in the claims. They protect copyright owners’ rights by restricting access to the audio/visual file to a limited period. And they optimize the user experience by allowing the user to choose when to use the audio/visual file, including when the user is offline.

Regarding Alice Step 2, Maxell suggests that the innovative concept is easier to identify once you recognize that the patent applications were filed back in the year 2000.  However, the district court refused to consider evidence of inventiveness in its eligibility analysis.

In some ways, this case is simply asking the Supreme Court to recognize the USPTO’s eligibility examination guidelines as the law — a claim is only directed at an abstract idea if it recites an abstract idea.

= = = = =

The district court used the following claim as representative in its analysis:

13. A method, comprising:

transmitting audio/video information;

receiving the audio/video information;

storing the audio/video information on a storage medium; and

reproducing the audio/video information from the storage medium according to control information related to the audio/video information,

wherein the control information includes:

  • a first period for retaining the audio/video information on the storage medium, and
  • a second period, that begins at the start of an initial reproduction of the audio/video information, for enabling a start of a reproduction of the audio/video information stored on the storage medium, and

wherein,

  • in a case where an elapsed time from a retaining of the audio/video information is within the first period and an elapsed time from an initial reproduction of the audio/video information is within the second period, enabling a reproduction of the audio/video information, and,
  • in a case where a reproduction is started before the end of the first period and the reproduction is continuing at the end of the first period, enabling the reproduction to an end of the audio/video information beyond the end of the first period, and thereafter disabling a start of another reproduction of the audio/video information even if an elapsed time from the initial reproduction of the audio/video information is within the second period.

Note that the claim has interesting parallels to the claims invalidated in Mayo v. Prometheus.

11 thoughts on “Ladders of Abstractions: How Many Rungs Till the Threshold?

  1. 7

    Sure why not?

    Is it a method? Yes

    Is the result of the method an item of information? Yes (in this instance, has the first period expired)

    Does the useful result of the information arise by human consumption of the information? No. The method is independent of human meaning and consumed by the playback device to determine playback status. It should be eligible.

    Is it obvious? Yes, as the sunrise. It’s like a library saying no more books for you if you have one overdue. There is no particular technology involved and the principle is completely known.

  2. 6

    Re: “In some ways, this case is simply asking the Supreme Court to recognize the USPTO’s eligibility examination guidelines as the law — a claim is only directed at an abstract idea if it recites an abstract idea.”
    As discussed in a slightly earlier blog post here, could that guideline in some cases lead to the absurd result of a narrow dependent claim being held unpatentable yet its even broader parent claim being held patentable?

  3. 5

    claim is only directed at an abstract idea if it recites an abstract idea.

    From January to March (Iancu public statements about the January protocol) to October (claw back on “recite” to be more of a fuzzy “well, kind of talking about ____”) and now back to “recite” being a “strict identity” type of thing….?

  4. 4

    What seems to me really strange here [if they are really trying to get cert] was merely asking the Sup. Ct. in the “question presented” to review the claims of one case: “Whether the claims at issue in Maxell’s patents are patent-eligible under 35 U.S.C. 101,..”? That is, not raising in that key language any issue of general interest or general applicability?

    1. 4.1

      [P.S. I charitably assume this cert petition is being filed as a finality holding action in case the Supremes do take up any of the other cert petitions trying the get the Supremes to reverse themselves re Alice on unpatentable subject matter aka “101” ?]

  5. 3

    Rule 36: Shortcut to (in)justice.

    Want more written CAFC decisions / opinions?

    Simple: Remove the heavy AIA burden from the backs of the overworked, overwhelmed Justices by ending the unconstitutional “trials” decided by unconstitutional “judges.”

  6. 2

    “However, the district court refused to consider evidence of inventiveness in its eligibility analysis.”

    Isn’t that the correct way to analyze it? Current case law seems to say that abstract ideas are not patentable unless they are really patentable in which case they are patentable, and conflates eligibility with obviousness and incorporates some form of “flash of genius” standard hidden in the “something more” and “search for an “ ‘inventive concept’’ language of Alice.

  7. 1

    Is it time to start looking at eligibility and validity in the context of infringement? Is the infringer is using the teachings of the invention or the teachings of the prior art? Inventors are always accused of claiming more than what they invented, regardless of their intent.

    1. 1.1

      “Is it time to start looking at eligibility and validity in the context of infringement? ”

      Not sure how you look at eligibility in the context of infringement. If the subject matter of the claims is not eligible for patenting (and I’m not saying these claims are not) then there’s nothing that can be infringed.

      1. 1.1.1

        I don’t think the question is about the subject matter. It is about claim construction. If the infringer is doing something abstract, there is no infringement anyway. If the infringer is doing something tangible, it provides context for comparing the accused device/method with the claims. If an apple falling from a tree infringes, then that is not the proper claim construction.

        1. 1.1.1.1

          There is no point in doing claim construction on a claim that is not patent eligible. Whether the accused infringer is doing something “tangible” is irrelevant. The issue is whether the infringer is infringing a valid claim (which of course has to recite eligible subject matter before its validity is even considered).

