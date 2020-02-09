Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Zhang Yan and David Stanway: China Lab Seeks Patent on Use of Gilead’s Coronavirus Treatment (Source: Reuters)
- Alphée Beauchamp: MEDISCA Promotes Efficiency and Quality Control with New Patent for Planetary Mixers (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Howard Fine: Caltech Wins $1.1 Billion Patent Verdict Against Apple, Broadcom (Source: Los Angeles Business Journal)
- Joey Klender: Tesla Patent Reveals Steering Wheel Design with Dual Touchpads and Gesture Controls (Source: Tesla Rati)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- David Boundy: ‘Nonfunctional Descriptive Material’ vs. ‘Printed Matter’—The PTAB’s Defiance of Federal Circuit Precedent (Source: SSRN)
- Hristina Georgieva: Legal Protection of Video Games (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Christopher Buccafusco: Making Sense of Intellectual Property Law (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O: