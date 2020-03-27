Claiming Super-Augmenting a Persona to Manifest a Pan-Environment Super-Cyborg

Motupalli v. Iancu (Supreme Court 2020)

This pro se petition to the Supreme Court has a number of major problems, but does ask one interesting question:

Whether 35 U.S.C. §112 [the enablement doctrine] is satisfied when the specification of a patent application is enabling to an interdisciplinary team of two or three persons, working in cooperation?

[petition]. The statute is written as directed toward a single person: “enable any person skilled in the art to which it pertains.” But, a project of this size is unlikely to be understandable by any single human (See below).

The case itself is a nonstarter if only based upon the title of the invention at issue:

Necktie-imitating Persona Extender / Environment-Integrator and Method for Super-Augmenting a Persona to Manifest a Pan-Environment Super-Cyborg or Wedded Avatar of Christ with eThrone for Global Governance

See US Pub No. 20120253517.

