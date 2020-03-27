Oral Arguments at the Federal Circuit (via Telephone)

The Federal Circuit is set to start holding oral arguments again for the week of April 6, 2020. The arguments not be in-person but rather conducted via telephone (audio only). The currently conceived setup won’t allow non-parties to listen-in on the conversation but the court is recording oral arguments and has indicated that it “will continue to release same-day audio for all arguments.” Additionally, a substantial number of scheduled arguments have been cancelled with a notice that:

The panel of judges that will decide this appeal has determined that oral argument is unnecessary. See Fed. R. App. P. 34(a)(2)(C).

The cited rule of appellate procedure indicates that a party’s request for oral arguments may be denied based upon unanimous agreement from the assigned panel of three judges agree that “oral argument is unnecessary” because:

(A) the appeal is frivolous; (B) the dispositive issue or issues have been authoritatively decided; or (C) the facts and legal arguments are adequately presented in the briefs and record, and the decisional process would not be significantly aided by oral argument.

Fed. R. App. Proc. R. 34(a)(2).

The rules of appellate procedure allow for use of “physical exhibits other than documents” during oral arguments. R. 34(g). That’s probably not happening either.