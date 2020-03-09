Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Jay McGregor: Apple Patent Application Reveals Unusual iPhone Design (Source: Forbes)
- Perry Cooper: Apple Fails to Defeat CalTech Wi-Fi Patent at Federal Circuit (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Robert Birsel and Pravin Char: Singaporean Defeats Chinese Candidate to Head U.N. Patent Office (Source: The New York Times)
- Sarah Morgan: China Forgoes Late Fees for Patent Annuities Over COVID-19 Worries (Source: WIPR)
- Alan Boyle: Whip it good! Amazon Patents a Launch System for Snapping Payloads Into the Air — or Even Into Orbit (Source: GeekWire)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Deepak Hegde, Prof. Alexander Ljungqvist, and Manav Raj: Quick and Dirty Patents (Source: SSRN)
- Atty. Matthew Modderman: Inter Partes Review Estoppel: The Patent Law Tug-of-War (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Shine (Sean) Tu: Patenting Fast and Slow: Examiner and Applicant Use of Prior Art (Source: SSRN)
