Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Bits and Bytes, Patent

Recent Headlines in the IP World:

Commentary and Journal Articles:

New Job Postings on Patently-O:

Hide comments

One thought on “Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

  1. 1

    The Lietzan paper grabbed my attention, but suffers (a bit) from the very problem that it identifies.

    To wit, the Abstract of the article sets the table with: “ Scholars use the term when describing certain actions taken by the innovative companies that develop and introduce new medicines to market. But they are inconsistent in their descriptions of the circumstances to which the term applies.

    The clear implication is that current dialogue (and current policy deriving from that dialogue) is erroneous because people are talking about different things with the same word.

    This implication is then repeated with:
    The literature is similarly in disarray about what has been “evergreened” — an invention, a product, a price, a patent, or something else entirely.

    For this implicated problem, the author states that they have an answer:
    this Article offers an answer and, more importantly, identifies the implicit normative claim. In simple terms the normative claim in the literature is something like this: “an innovator should not enjoy an exclusive market and supra-competitive pricing for innovations that stem in some fashion from a separate innovation for which it already enjoyed a 20-year patent term. Or at least, a drug innovator should not.” This Article does not defend, or reject, this normative claim. Instead, it makes a different claim: that policymaking should be based on descriptive scholarship that is careful and precise about the relevant law and facts, normative work that is clear and candid about its claim and thorough in its reasoning, and empirical studies that document the actual problem the normative proposals and policymaking proposals are meant to address.

    I don’t have a problem with either of the author’s view of the stated implications, or of the author providing their version of an answer.

    I do have a problem with the attempted deflection of “This Article does not defend, or reject, this normative claim. Instead, it makes a different claim:

    Sorry but no. The fact of the matter is that in making the different claim, the author IS rejecting the normative claim BECAUSE the author has implicated that normative claim as being erroneous.

    Is this a PC artifact? Must an author state that they are not challenging some “Virtue Signaling position” (patents are bad), even when that is exactly what they are doing? There is a fundamental inconsistency in this “too soft” approach. This is an instance that being direct is what is needed because the current problem stems from too much ‘soft spin’ already.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture