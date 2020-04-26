Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Dr. Jonathan Gluckman: Sixth Wave Expands Virus Detection Patent Applications (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Chris Burt: Large-Area Under-Display Biometric Fingerprint Sensing Shown in Apple Patent Application (Source: Biometric Update)
- Will Heasman: China Dominates Global Blockchain Patent Applications (Source: Decrypt)
- William Gallagher: Apple Car Could Have Automatically Tinting ‘Moon Foof’ and Windows (Source: Apple Insider)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Wendy J. Gordon: Asymmetric Market Failure and Prisoner’s Dilemma in Intellectual Property (Source: SSRN)
- Dr. Gaétan de Rassenfosse and Kyle Higham: Wanted: A Standard for Virtual Patent Marking (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Ernst-Ulrich Petersmann: International Settlement of Trade and Investment Disputes Over Chinese ‘Silk Road Projects’ Inside the European Union (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O: