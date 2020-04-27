Many an angler has gone fishing and returned empty handed

by Dennis Crouch

In re Rudy (Fed. Cir. 2020)

Patent attorney Christopher Rudy has been pursuing his fishing hook and fishing method patent application since 1989. The current set of claims have been deemed ineligible under 35 U.S.C. 101. In particular, the court found the claims directed to the “abstract idea of selecting a fishing hook based on observed water conditions.”

The claim at issue has three basic steps:

  1. Observe the water and determine whether it is clear, stained, or muddy;
  2. Measure light transmittance in the water at the depth where the hook will be placed; and
  3. Use above observation and measurement and the lookup table below to choose a fishing hook color:

In the appeal, the Federal Circuit agreed with the PTO that the hook color selection is a “mental process” that relies upon generalized actions of “collecting” and “analyzing” information.

[The claim] requires nothing more than collecting information (water clarity and light transmittance) and analyzing that information (by applying the chart included in the claim), which collectively amount to the abstract idea of selecting a fishing hook based on the observed water conditions.

The inventor’s brief explains that the fish are able to make the same color selection, and the process here apparently mimics their color selection preferences.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit found that piscatory mental processes tend to suggest that the invention is unpatentable.

While we decline today to adopt a bright-line test that mental processes capable of being performed by fish are not patent eligible, this observation underscores our conclusion that claim 34 is directed to the abstract idea of selecting the color of a fishing hook.

Id. The court does not offer an explanation for its conclusion other than a cite to Elec. Power Grp. (statements regarding human mental processes). Perhaps a cite to Enfish, LLC v. Microsoft Corp., 822 F.3d 1327 (Fed. Cir. 2016).

The court suggested that the claimed method might become patent eligible if the measurement techniques were limited to a particular method or instrumentality. “Because the claims before us are not limited in the way Mr. Rudy suggests, we are not in a position to opine on whether theoretical claims that were so limited would be patent eligible.”

Here, the court repeated its prior statements that the PTO guidance on patent eligibility does not bind or limit the Federal Circuit in any way. “To the extent the Office Guidance contradicts or does not fully accord with our caselaw, it is our caselaw, and the Supreme Court precedent it is based upon, that must control.”

Rudy also envoked the machine-or-transformation test — referring to the fact that the fish was originally free but was then caught.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit confirmed that the test remaines a “useful and important clue” to eligibility.  However, the claim here does not require actually catching a fish.  Rather, as Rudy explained in his own briefing: “Landing a fish is never a sure thing. Many an angler has gone fishing and returned empty handed.”  Perhaps the adage here should replace “angler” with “appellant.”  No Patent for Rudy (Yet).

  1. 6

    >“To the extent the Office Guidance contradicts or does not fully accord with our caselaw, it is our caselaw, and the Supreme Court precedent it is based upon, that must control.”

    On a more serious note, isn’t that somewhat inconsistent with Chevron?

    If ” process, machine, manufacture, or composition of matter” is ambiguous enough to require several judicially made exceptions, much less several iterations of the Alice test, isn’t is also ambiguous enough to trigger Chevron?

    1. 6.1

      Quiet you! And turn that flashlight off, will ya’. That bright light of truth hurts our eyes.

  2. 5

    This seems to confirm that the PTO is still helping some “submarine” patent applications filed under the old term law stay almost indefinitely “submerged” other than just Gilbert Hyatt’s. When the allowed claims here finally issue they will have a patent term that will last more than 48 years from the application’s filing date!! At least this one will not torpedo any long-established major industries by surprise.

  3. 4

    I feel like this case does more to showcase why we are in the situation we are in than anything else. Attempts to patent this type of subject matter with this type of claim just results in precedent that risks being applied more broadly in other contexts.

    The relevant question seems to be whether it was known in the fishing arts to select a hook color based on water properties at a desired depth. A related question is whether there is actually any scientific evidence of benefit for the correlations disclosed and claimed.

    In some art areas, patent literature and published studies and journals provide a great resource for making the relevant prior art determinations. In some areas, such as this area and many computing contexts, they are a very poor resource. The result is that the PTO simply isn’t equipped to do this type of analysis in many art areas, resulting in the current mess.

    1. 4.1

      I call B$ on blaming the wrong party for the wrong application of law.

  4. 3

    Even though this application was prosecuted pro se – without any patent attorney – footnote 1. of this decision says: “Claims 26–33 and 54–60 stand allowed.”
    The decision indicates a 1989 filing, 4 prior PTAB decisions, a prior Fed. Cir. appeal, etc.. With that ancient filing date the latter are not not an adequate excuse for a better PTO docket control, which should have placed all PTO and Board actions at the head of all lines for immediate responses.
    What will be the term of this patent when it finally issues?

    1. 3.1

      Are there any allowed claims to issue?

    2. 3.2

      Paul, did you read Dennis’ report? The applicant/appellant is a registered practitioner – registration no. 31873. link to oedci.uspto.gov

      And if patent issues from this application, it will be valid for 17 years from grant, if maintenance fees are timely paid.

      1. 3.2.1

        Thanks AT.

      2. 3.2.2

        So what is the difference between the 101 rejected claims and the allowed claims? The CAFC did not even mention this difference.

  5. 2

    Oh what the halibut?! If this method was known or was obvious based on what was known in 1989, blow it out of the water under 102/103. If Mr. Rudy was the first one to figure out how the fishes think, then give him his patent, don’t leave him floundering. It’s not like, from his perch, he would be able to enforce it against individual anglers anyway.

    Sorry for the carping, but I’m tired of seeing the court trout out the same bass-less arguments against patent eligibility every time.

    1. 2.1

      Well done. You certainly gutted and deboned the CAFC’s arguments.

      1. 2.1.1

        I don’t know about that. But I’m not the sole person who thinks the CAFC’s jurisprudence (and that of SCOTUS) doesn’t fly – they need to get reel. They cod have decided this one differently. They needed to mullet over some more. But herring the same reasoning from the same judges time after time, it’s clear they won’t change. Eel have to lower my expectations.

        1. 2.1.1.1

          Thanks Dan — my whale of a laugh for the day.

          Rudy’s persistence is admirable. An inventor willing to fight tooth and nail — for decades — for what he believes he is entitled to.

          Reminds one of the inspirational Rudy movie: link to youtube.com

  6. 1

    Will someone remind the court that method claims need not have hardware to be patent eligible?

    Aside from the fact that the claims does implicate hardware with the measuring of light transmittance…

    Before PROST, Chief Judge, O’MALLEY and TARANTO, Circuit Judges.
    [opinion by] PROST, Chief Judge.

    1. 1.1

      Agree with you anon. Tough to square this with McRO which was also essentially: Obtain input measurements, obtain rules that define output as a function of measurements, produce output based on rules. The rationale behind MrCO being that if the rules define the relationship between input/output in an objective way, where as previously only subjective methods had been used, it should be considered inventive.

      If anything, the actual inclusion of the table (the specific “rules”) should make this much better than McRO.

    2. 1.2

      Prost: one of those Capital Hill kiss rumps that was appointed for serving the men on the committees. Pre-Obama.

      O’Malley district court judge, who knows nothing–absolutely nothing-about science. Obama’s first appointment.

      Taranto–the core of the SV appointments. Showed at the DOJ that he thought all patents were junk and that judicial activism was the solution. Selected by SV and appointed by Obama.

      What a f’ing joke we have as a CAFC.

