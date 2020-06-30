Hide comments

  1. 2

    My favorite line from the spec:

    “The invention may also be used in connection with a door or a window, so as to kill any person or thing opening the door or window to which it is attached.”

    He may not have sold any mousetraps, but he surely inspired a whole genre of bar examination questions.

    1. 2.1

      +1

    2. 2.2

      And more than one episode of “24”.

  2. 1

    Trap? More like atomizer, or vaporizer.

    One drawing, and a one-page spec with a single claim.

    I’ll venture he didn’t sell a lot of those “traps”.

