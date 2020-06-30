this is, and I am not joking, an 1882 US patent for a mousetrap and it’s the most american thing I think I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/ffKcDoWC0U
— dave, builder of ridiculous things 🛠 (@syn) June 20, 2020
My favorite line from the spec:
“The invention may also be used in connection with a door or a window, so as to kill any person or thing opening the door or window to which it is attached.”
He may not have sold any mousetraps, but he surely inspired a whole genre of bar examination questions.
And more than one episode of “24”.1
Trap? More like atomizer, or vaporizer.
One drawing, and a one-page spec with a single claim.
I’ll venture he didn’t sell a lot of those “traps”.
