In Hologic, Inc. v. Minerva Surgical, Inc., 957 F.3d 1256 (Fed. Cir. 2020), the court upheld the doctrine of “assignor estoppel” but also found that it could be collaterally attacked via IPR since the PTO does not enforce the doctrine.  The panel – led by Judge Stoll — also called for reconsideration of the doctrine “as it applies both in district court and in the Patent Office.”

The patentee in this case want the the court to broadly hold that assignor estoppel cannot be circumvented via IPR proceeding; the defendants are asking that the court go the other way and narrow assignor estoppel associated with claims added or amended after the assignment.

Pending en banc questions from the patentee:

1. Whether an assignor can circumvent the doctrine of assignor estoppel by attacking the validity of a patent claim in the Patent Office?

2. Whether the America Invents Act prohibits the doctrine of assignor estoppel.

The accused infringer asks the following:

1. Whether assignor estoppel applies when the assignee broadened claims after assignment.

A group of 26 law professors led by Prof. Mark Lemley (Stanford) filed a petition in support of the en banc rehearing — arguing that the Federal Circuit has unduly expanded the doctrine of assignor estoppel. [LemleyAmicus]

What the court needs to do here is recognize that “assignor estoppel” is the same defense as the longstanding property law doctrine of “estoppel by deed.”  The two should be interpreted in parallel fashion.

6 thoughts on “Assignor Estoppel

  1. 2

    The brief at page 6 is seriously flawed, as the oath of the inventor is directly contrary to the assertions being made there.

    1. 2.1

      …overall, NOT impressed, as the brief mainly rides the pony of “0h N0es – bad patents” and completely closes its eyes to the presence and level of the GRANT of a patent in its hurry to proclaim the destruction of a patent grant to be a public good.

  2. 1

    Re: “…“assignor estoppel” is the same defense as the longstanding property law doctrine of “estoppel by deed.” The two should be interpreted in parallel fashion.”
    Why? patent validity has an important public interest stake, as the Sup. Ct. has demonstrated. Patents have, by statute, attributes of private property. They are not transferred by “deeds” and have several other important historic legal differences from real property. Such as precluding running restraints on alienation. Nor would eliminating assignor estoppel preclude using inventorship oaths and any other assignor admissions against interest against their later adverse arguments. Nor is patent inventorship the same as mere prior land ownership.

    1. 1.1

      Also, as someone else pointed out, if the current patent owner paid the assignee for a patent now asserted by the assignee to be invalid, unless that assertion is based on previously unknown prior art the current patent owner might have a suit for recovering that payment?
      P.S. I how many actual patent cases in recent years has assignor estoppel been applied and made a crucial difference? Especially where the assignor was the employed named inventor on the patent of the patent owner?

    2. 1.2

      Paul,, I cannot agree with your assertion that patents have any type of restriction on alienation different from real property. Do you have an example in mind?

      Further, I think you confuse matters slightly with the attempted tie between inventorship and a ‘prior ownership’ angle, as the aspect in patent land of “inventor” is merely that of a “first owner” of which, it is rather well established that any view of the legal rights of property of a patent necessarily are manifest first in an inventor (as it is the inventor’s inchoate rights that are transformed into the full body of legal rights).

      1. 1.2.1

        Anon, you missed the key word “running.” That is the difference. There are several Sup. Ct. decisions against attempted restraints on alienation to run with the patent [as opposed to suits for breach of contract for the first transfer against the restraint].

