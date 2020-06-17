When does a PTO Cancellation undermine a District Court Judgment of Infringement?

PhaZZer v. Taser (Supreme Court 2020)  [Petition for writ of certiorari]

PhaZZer defaulted in the litigation and the district court awarded $7.8 million to Taser. On appeal, the Federal Circuit quickly issued a R.36 no-opinion affirmance in 2019.  Then, in February 2020 the USPTO finally cancelled the claims of the asserted patent (via reexamination). US7234262.

Because of the bankruptcy stay, PhaZZer apparently had time to wait for the USPTO reexamination decision, although that case has not yet been appealed to the Federal Circuit. In its new petition for certiorari, Phazzer argues that the damages should be void ab initio and asks the Supreme Court to remand the case to the Federal Circuit for such a ruling.

Petitioner requests that either this Petition for
Writ of Certiorari be granted or, preferably, the issue be remanded to the Federal Circuit for
reconsideration of its Order affirming the District Court judgment so that the action can be remanded to District Court to vacate the patent damages.

The questions presented are:

1) Is the Federal Circuit affirmation of the patent damages now incorrect in light of the change of circumstances created by the USPTO cancellation of all patent claims?

2) Is remand to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit timely and appropriate in light of the change of circumstances created by the USPTO cancellation of all patent claims?

3) Does Respondent [the Patentee] lack standing to assert the patent claims following the USPTO cancellation?

This case is related to the pending petition in Chrimar where the petitioner is arguing that timing of USPTO cancellation is important — namely that USPTO cancellation should not be used to undermine an already issued district court final judgment.  The Supreme Court is considering the Chrimar petition in its penultimate conference of the term on June 18, 2020.

4 thoughts on “When does a PTO Cancellation undermine a District Court Judgment of Infringement?

  1. 2

    This is so absurd. The USPTO can’t help themselves from attacking inventors if we try to use our patents. This is unsustainable. What good is a patent if they are just going to cancel it later and erase all your damages? And what is the point of going to court?

  2. 1

    ? This cert petition starts with the following text – is this first sentence not really true, per your first sentence above?
    “While this patent case was pending on appeal, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) issued a judgment in an ex parte reexamination invalidating all patent claims on which the Patentee based its infringement claims, and then the USPTO issued a Reexamination Certificate cancelling all of those patent claims. Unfortunately, the Federal Circuit refused to stay the case, a mere nine weeks so that a review that USPTO judgment could be made, necessitating the present Petition for Writ of Certiorari and/or, preferably, remand to the Federal Circuit.”
    It is important to note that D.C. patent litigation and appeal moving faster than the defendant’s IPR decision finality is rare, contrary to the fuss sometimes made about that subject. Here it is only because of the very rare situation of a defendant apparently not even filing an answer to the complaint [only a motion to dismiss] and thus naturally getting hit with a default judgement by the D.C. [How likely is that situation to get much sympathy?]

    1. 1.1

      Hi Paul – Regarding slowness — it is an ex parte reexamination not an AIA trial.

      1. 1.1.1

        Thanks Dennis! Yes, that is in the text I cited, and it is an even more unusual situation these days, since ex parte reexaminations are rarely used instead of IPRs unless the defendant blew the IPR one year filing deadline. I should have started my comment with “Even if it had been an IPR …”

