Doll or Manikin

I love the elvish doll designed by Dr. Dudley Joy Morton uncovered by Prof. Burstein. Morton was an orthopedic surgeon who was also an amateur “paleoanthropologist.” He was apparently the first to suggest that Australopithecus was a hominid. Morton published several books about feet, but only one related to gnomes & elves: The Grampas’ Toyshop (1922), a book of Christmas poetry. “After lights out on Christmas Eve, Grampa Stabler, an old elf, takes Ned and Sister to Toyland to meet Santa Claus and see the inner workings of his toy-making workshop.”
