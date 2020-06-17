How Long May a Judge Delay in Explaining its Order?

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In re Apple (Fed. Cir. 2020) [Apple Mandamus Petition]

On June 16, Apple petitioned the Federal Circuit for writ of mandamus on forum non-conveniens.  Uniloc has apparently sued Apple in 24 different lawsuits in E.D. Tex. and W.D. Tex. The vast majority of those cases have been transferred to N.D.Cal. (21 of them — transferred by Judges Gilstrap and Yeakel; 2 are stayed but likely to transfer or be dismissed later).  This lawsuit is the last active case.

The particular claims of this lawsuit were originally before Judge Yeakel (W.D.Austin), but Uniloc dismissed that case and refiled it before Judge Albright (W.D.Waco).  Judge Albright then refused to transfer the case.  Note here that Judge Albright is a former patent litigator and is apparently hoping to hear more patent cases, but Waco is not exactly a major industrial-innovation hub. (Aerial view of Waco shown below).

On June 17, the Federal Circuit acted immediately to call up on Uniloc to defend Judge Albright’s “order” (within the next seven days).

After briefing and conducting oral arguments on the transfer motion, Judge Albright immediately denied the motion at the conclusion of telephonic oral arguments on the issue.  At that point, the Court did not explain his reasoning, but indicated that a written order would be released soon.

From the transcript:

The Court would like to thank both sides for, really, one of the best arguments I’ve had in front of me. I’m blessed to have this job because the quality of the lawyers is so exceptional in every case I have. But I continue to find with patent cases, I guess, given the issues that are involved, the quality of lawyering just seems to get better and better as I go along.

The briefing was exceptional. The PowerPoints are very helpful. The Court is going to deny the motion to transfer, and we will get a written order out as soon as we can. The Markman is set for Friday afternoon at 1:30.

See Transcript of the Telephonic Motion Hearing Before the Honorable Alan D Albright, Dkt No. 61, May 12, 2020.

Apple Attempting to Shame the Court?: The oral order was May 12, so we are now about one month later later without an explanatory memorandum coming from the judge.  The mandamus here appears to be primarily an attempt to shame Judge Albright for his delay in providing an explanatory order during this time.  I wonder whether that complaint will fall on deaf ears before the Federal Circuit who regularly take six to nine months to write up their opinions.

5 thoughts on “How Long May a Judge Delay in Explaining its Order?

    It is not that unusual for a D.C. judge to render an oral decision in a civil case from the bench and not complete preparation of a written opinion until some time later. Especially if the judge has a busy criminal case docket, which has higher priority, as most do. Does the mandamus request show a significant burden from the denied venue transfer? Was a stay of discovery denied? [I do not understand how attorneys who file things bound to p— off their judge that are not really vital think that is helping their clients case?]

      The petition mentions that Judge Albright has issued another written order during the month interim. However, I looked it up and it was a claim construction ruling. However, that 1-page order followed the same approach of giving the result (construing the claims) and indicating that a written explanation will come later.

    Coincidentally, the CAFC issued an order yesterday denying another Apple mandamus petition in a different Waco case. In that case, Judge Albright transferred the case to Austin, but denied transfer to ND Cal.

    I don’t entirely follow the shaming logic. At some point while you’re waiting for a district court’s opinion explaining an order it’s already announced (and I’m not sure when), a risk arises that the court’s delay will be held against the party who decided to wait for the court.

    A 2012 FedCir order (perhaps not-coincidentally titled “In re Apple”) suggests that if a defendant has waited too long for a ruling, it should file a mandamus petition, or the delay will be held against it. (456 F. App’x 907 (FedCir 2012), also here:
    link to cafc.uscourts.gov ). That case involved waiting for an actual ruling–as opposed to an opinion explaining a ruling that had already been announced–but seems like the same idea.

    In the 2012 FedCir case, defendant moved for transfer. District court waited 15 months before denying the motion. Defendant then waited another 3.5 months before petitioning for mandamus. FedCir denied mandamus, holding both delays against the defendant: “Apple failed to employ any strategy to pressure the district court to act, such as seeking mandamus to direct the district court to rule on the motion.” And “[m]oreover and more importantly,” “Apple waited three and a half months after the ruling was handed down before filing this petition so close to trial.”

