US Gov't files what is essentially a class-action petition to the Supreme Court on the issue of Constitutional appointments of Patent (PTAB) Judges. 80+ cases all in one petition. https://t.co/jnlMJWgcTo
— Dennis Crouch (@patentlyo) July 28, 2020
3 thoughts on “Challenging all of the Arthrex Cases”
If a cert petition like this does not get the Supremes attention, it would be very surprising, with the top DOJ attorneys including the Solicitor on the cover and with “PARTIES TO THE PROCEEDING Petitioners ” being “the United States of America, which intervened in the court of appeals in Nos. 2018-2156, 2019-1408, 2019-1485, 2018-1768, 2019-1215, 2019-1216, 2019-1218, 2019-1293, 2019-1294, and 2019-1295, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. 2403(a); and Andrei Iancu, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, who intervened in the court of appeals in
Nos. 2019-2315, etc, etc.,etc., etc.2
Is “80” enough — given that there was an ‘extension’ of the improperly appointed status to MORE THAN just IPRs recently?1
(Sensible) omnibus ho!
