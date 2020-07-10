USPTO Grants

Patent

For patent issuance, we are just over 1/2 way through the calendar year after passing through 27 of  52 tuesdays.  (The USPTO always releases newly issued patents on Tuesday morning just after midnight). The chart below shows the number of utility patents issued per calendar year for the past decade. For 2020, the blue portion shows thus-far in 2020 and the orange forecasts the rest of 2020 based upon the year thus far.

What is happening here – Although the PTO was set to continue its trend from 2019, COVID-19 has stalled everything.  Patent examination is going slower, and patent applicants are also delaying prosecution.  That said, although 2020 will not be an all-time-high, it is likely to be in the top-5 years in terms of number of patents issued.

Hide comments

2 thoughts on “USPTO Grants

  1. 1

    I’m more interested in seeing how many applications are filed, since patent filings are more temporally aligned with innovation, industry, and confidence in IP value. Unfortunately, we won’t know the numbers for another 18 months (at least–although I don’t know why the USPTO can’t divulge how many are filed before they publish). Filings have been slowing down for a few years now, and it would be interesting to see how COVID-19 affects that.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Even then, that “published” number is not a true indicator.

      There is an unknown number of applications filed (very adroitly) under the ‘no publication request’ route.

      And these tend to be either the more highly critically focused US Sovereign effect ones.

      The reason why the US can not divulge is because the (traditional) Quid Pro Quo is an exchange of the GRANT for publication, and prior to that exchange, the power of control was meant to stay with the applicant and not ‘the public.’

      And I might as well help Night Writer along by noting that foreign filings have been making up an ever increasing trend of US filings.

      One of the effects that should be noted in conversations subsequent is that the data should be segregated into various ‘players.’ I would then add to the (forthcoming) comments from Night Writer and note that even the ‘in name’ US ‘designation’ should be further broken down into ‘true’ US firms and large multinational firms that are only putatively “US,” but would rather seek transnational profit levers than be aligned with actual ‘promotion’ of the US Sovereign. And yes, this designation ‘tags’ many of the Big Pharma organizations.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture