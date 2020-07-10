USPTO Grants

For patent issuance, we are just over 1/2 way through the calendar year after passing through 27 of 52 tuesdays. (The USPTO always releases newly issued patents on Tuesday morning just after midnight). The chart below shows the number of utility patents issued per calendar year for the past decade. For 2020, the blue portion shows thus-far in 2020 and the orange forecasts the rest of 2020 based upon the year thus far.

What is happening here – Although the PTO was set to continue its trend from 2019, COVID-19 has stalled everything. Patent examination is going slower, and patent applicants are also delaying prosecution. That said, although 2020 will not be an all-time-high, it is likely to be in the top-5 years in terms of number of patents issued.