Dismissals With Prejudice

by Dennis Crouch

This is a non-precedential pro-se case and so a bit quirky, but its support of dismissing a case for improper venue with prejudice is likely to be cited as an example in other cases.

Nazir & Iftikhar Khan v. Hemosphere Inc. (Fed. Cir. 2020)

In their lawsuit, Khans (both MDs) sued Hemosphere as well as 300+ hospitals and individual physicians for infringing their U.S. Patent No. 8,747,344 (AV shunt). The case did not get far. The district court dismissed the case – with prejudice – for want of prosecution, insufficient service, improper venue, and misjoinder. The Federal Circuit has now affirmed.

The Khans represented themselves pro se at both the district court and on appeal. Their complaint alleges infringement based upon Hemosphere’s HeRO Graft shunt.

The Khans had mailed out the summons & complaint to the defendants with a waiver request — but did not actually serve the defendants in the manner required by FRCP 4.

The district court found that the Khans had not attempted to personally serve any defendant. Instead, the Khans asserted that they completed service by mailing the summons and complaint to the defendants, despite contrary instruction from the district court. The district court explained that Rule 4(e) does not permit personal service via mail and the Khans had not identified any state laws that would otherwise allow service by mail. The district court further found that the Khans had failed to comply with the [90 day] timeliness requirement of Rule 4(m).

The district court also noted that dismissal was proper for failure to plausibly allege proper venue 28 U.S.C. § 1400(b) and for improper joinder under 35 U.S.C. § 299.

When dismissing for lack of venue, improper joinder, or failure to prosecute, the usual approach is a dismissal without prejudice. That result would allow the plaintiffs to re-file the lawsuit at a later date (perhaps with the assistance of an attorney). For instance, R.4(m) states that the court “must dismiss the action without prejudice” based upon failure to serve. Here, however, the district court dismissed with prejudice. I read through the district court order and it does not actually provide any fact finding or discussion of why dismissal with prejudice is appropriate in this case other than the following one-liner regarding failure to prosecute:

Such a dismissal may be with prejudice “if the plaintiff’s delay in obtaining service is so long that it signifies failure to prosecute.” Williams v. Illinois, 737 F.3d 473 (7th Cir. 2013).

Khan v. Hemosphere Inc., No. 18-cv-05368, 2019 WL 2137378, at *1 (N.D. Ill. May 16, 2019) (dismissal and sanction order).

On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed the dismissal. Although the Khans had attempted to obtain waivers of service, the vast majority defendants refused to waive service. At that point, service is required under R.4(e). And, without service or waiver of service, the district court must dismiss.

Regarding dismissal with prejudice, the Federal Circuit wrote explained that the 250 day delay in serving process for the vast majority of defendants was a form of “extreme delay” that sufficient to justify dismissal with prejudice. Note here that the court actually wrote: “nearly all of the over 300 defendants had not been properly served.” My comment on that line — make sure your law clerks are great writers.

For the improper venue dismissals, the appellate panel also concluded that that dismissal with prejudice was proper (rather than without prejudice), but did not provide any reasoning for that conclusion.

Khans have failed to convince us that the district court erred in determining that venue under that statute was improper. . . . Accordingly, we conclude that the district court did not abuse its discretion in dismissing the action with prejudice.

Slip Op. Here, the court should have done a better job of explaining why this case overcomes the presumption set forth in R.41(b) that an involuntary dismissal on venue / joinder grounds is not on the merits.

Sanctions: Although the district court denied that the case was “exceptional” under 35 U.S.C. § 285, the court still awarded $95k in attorney fees to out-of-state defendants for violation of FRCP 11(b). On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed writing that the rules do not “preclude sanctions for frivolous venue

and service assertions.”