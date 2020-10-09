New PatentlyO Law Journal Essay: eBay, the Right to Exclude, and the Two Classes of Patent Owners

New PatentlyO Law Journal article by retired Chief Judge of the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals Paul R. Michel and John T. Battaglia, Esq. 

Introduction:

The entire point of a healthy patent system is on spurring invention and investment, by rewarding inventor and investor alike, big or small, with exclusive rights of limited duration, for their inventive risks and contributions. Otherwise, without such patent rights—or with fewer such rights—the incentives to invent diminish, or such inventive resources will re-locate.

Two Different Patent Laws: One for Manufacturers, Another for NPEs

With that backdrop, we address the disparate-treatment problem that currently defines the U.S. patent system. Those entities that manufacture a product claimed by a patent, and successfully enforce that patent in court, often still obtain an injunction, consistent with the “right to exclude others” that Congress granted to “[e]very patent. But for nearly 15 years, those entitles that invest in invention rights and buy and license patents—be they university research arms or non-practicing licensing entities (NPEs or so-called “trolls”)—often haven’t bothered even seeking injunctive relief in litigation. Why?

The answer is that the federal courts over time have misunderstood and misapplied the Supreme Court’s landmark 2006 decision in eBay Inc. v. MercExchange, L.L.C.

Read more at Paul R. Michel and John T. Battaglia, eBay, the Right to Exclude, and the Two Classes of Patent Owners, 2020 Patently-O Law Journal 11 (2020).

9 thoughts on “New PatentlyO Law Journal Essay: eBay, the Right to Exclude, and the Two Classes of Patent Owners

  1. 5

    Just want to point out that not all NPEs are classified as trolls. Trolls are a specific class of plaintiffs (which, in theory, could include practicing entities). I know there is no universal definition, but in my mind a troll is a plaintiff that sues on a shaky set of claims (often not closely related to the actual invention described in the specification) that rely on the expense of the legal system to extract rents from their victims rather than the strength or validity of the claims.

    A lot of NPEs, more broadly, may be landlord-esque parasites, but does not make them trolls.

    Reply Report
  2. 4

    The next step is to tell Mary Trump that she cannot prevent others from copying her book because she is not also the publisher.

    Reply Report
  3. 3

    When you read academic article conclusions* like: “the federal courts over time have misunderstood and misapplied the Supreme Court’s landmark 2006 decision in eBay Inc. v. MercExchange, L.L.C,” guess which counts, that, or the Federal Circuit’s decisional views?
    *or blog comments
    Also, as demonstrated by the $2 Billion decision in the previous blog, the statutory ability of the District Court to greatly increase damages [up to 3 times] is not being appreciate here. If the damages award and the future (continuing) damages rate is high enough so that there is no profit in continuing infringement it can have the same practical effect as an injunction.
    Not even to mention the un-likelyhood of injunctions that would shut down widely used cell phone or internet features – e.g., remember the reaction of Congress to taking away their Blackberrys several years ago?

    Reply Report
  4. 2

    This paper is premised on either the false assumption that there is no correlation between status as a manufacturer or NPE and the criteria in the four-factor test, or the false assumption that patent infringement alone almost always satisfies the four-factor test. The later assumption is simply a rejection of eBay. The first assumption ignores the entire purpose of any test with a binary outcome (e.g., injunction or no injunction) which is to create two groups based on differences in characteristics. Why presume that manufacturers and NPEs have no relevant differences? For example, one of the criteria is an inadequate remedy at law. Clearly, damages will be adequate sometimes. By definition, 35 U.S.C. § 284 provides “damages adequate to compensate for the infringement.” Between manufacturers and NPEs, which group do you think is more likely to have an injury that cannot be compensated with money? If you think continued infringement can never be compensated, then you simply disagree with eBay. Otherwise, it should be no surprise that these groups have different success rates with obtaining permanent injunctions.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      NS: Respectfully, the problem is that you are positing from within the unconstitutional, alternative reality eBay universe created out of whole cloth by SCOTUS.

      Only Congress could have created a four-factor (or any factor) test.

      They did not.

      If the Justices want to make new law, they need to take off their robes and run for office.

      Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      “Damages will be adequate sometimes” is an understatement candidate for NPEs, who have no interest in anything else than their money recovery. In fact, an NPE actually getting an injunction would cut off the NPE’s settlement royalties for all future infringements! They have no product or market to protect from competition.

      Reply Report
  5. 1

    I wish there were two classes of patent owners. Unfortunately the courts treat actual inventors the same as patent trolls. The problem is we don’t have billion dollar hedges funds and hundreds of patents to play the game.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      How do the differences between inventors and patent trolls apply to the four-factor test?

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Good question, but I do not recall the eBay 4 factor test being tested for an injunction applied to a winning patent suit where the patent owner was the inventor but not also the owner of a company making or selling the patented product? Is it because suits by such inventors themselves are not very common these days?

        Reply Report

