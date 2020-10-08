Submissions by third parties in applications

In my patent class, I just had my students act like patent-examiners and write rejections for pending patent claims. These are all real-cases that recently published and have not yet been examined. My question what should I do with their results:
- Have the students submit their prior art to the PTO under 37 CFR § 1.290 and 35 U.S.C. § 122(e)?
- Have the students send their prior art to the patent attorney who filed the cases? or
- Just sit on it and see whether the Examiner finds the same or better prior art?
