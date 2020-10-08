Submissions by third parties in applications

Patent

In my patent class, I just had my students act like patent-examiners and write rejections for pending patent claims.  These are all real-cases that recently published and have not yet been examined. My question what should I do with their results:

  1. Have the students submit their prior art to the PTO under 37 CFR § 1.290 and 35 U.S.C. § 122(e)?
  2. Have the students send their prior art to the patent attorney who filed the cases? or
  3. Just sit on it and see whether the Examiner finds the same or better prior art?

21 thoughts on “Submissions by third parties in applications

  1. 11

    Best option is (3), do nothing. It’s best not to meddle with other people’s patent applications–or later defendants’ defenses–by sending in prior art that’s unlikely to move the needle anyway. You’re also creating potential future ethical conflict issues with students to the extent they may to join the firms engaged in the prosecution of the applications with which you’re encouraging them to meddle.

    I would also hope that you cleared this with your university’s legal department, as what you’re doing is akin to the university taking a position in an ongoing legal matter. From a more practical standpoint, if those companies are University donors, with this stunt, you can kiss future contributions down the drain.

  2. 10

    Your brightest student should have authored a Notice of Allowance and taken the count. Why presume the application needs to be rejected? Too many examiners with that attitude.

    I’d do nothing with the students’ searches. If not, next best thing is to have them prepare an IDS as though they are the prosecuting attorney, then send everything to him, including copies of the references. Unless your student has read every reference already submitted in an IDS, you have no way of knowing whether the “new” art is material to patentability or merely cumulative of other art of record.

  3. 9

    Since you are a state employee, I recommend doing nothing. I wonder if there could be problems using state funds to potentially cause problems for a patent application. It may have no effect on the outcome of the granted claims, but may cause the prosecuting attorney additional work.

    I am not sure off the top of my head what sort of ethics/legal issues that might arise from this, but I would think there would be some. You are a state actor targeting an inventor.

    1. 9.1

      And remember just submitting the references can cause an attorney to have to review them in filing a response and to prepare arguments to overcome the references.

      1. 9.1.1

        And cause unnecessary cost/expense to the applicant regardless of whether you do 1 or 2. Applicants have to battle enough headwind with the USPTO as-is.

  4. 8

    I think option 3 could be the most informative for your students. “Here’s what people LIKE YOU thought. Here’s what examiners thought. What do the differences and similarities tell us?”

    1. 8.1

      Ben, is not that assuming the examiner finds the same or equally good prior art the the student did? The now quite long history of IPRs demonstrates the frequent contrary.

      1. 8.1.1

        How soon? I suspect that the % of “same art” would be close to zero.

  5. 7

    Two thoughts:

    1. How did you choose the cases? 2. Who owns the work product of each student?

    To encourage the students, I would invite each of them to consider sending in their work product to the USPTO. They could then see whether their mock Office Action got anywhere close to the “real” Office Action that will issue in due course. Kudos for the students who got closest to the work product of the real Examiner.

    Suppose, Mr Crouch, your choice of cases was not random but deliberate. Suppose you select them to have a negative effect on the prosecution of the cases you selected, perhaps in order yourself to derive a pecuniary interest. Could that be actionable? Might one or other aggrieved patent applicant ask you or your employer for compensation for the damage you have done to their patent application(s).

    But the exercise is a great idea. At the EPO, filing 3rd party observations on patentability is popular and can be very destructive of a pending patent application. Occasionally, in particularly well-drafted 3rd party observations, the Examining Division will simply adopt the observations verbatim, and set a tight term for Applicant to respond.

    1. 7.1

      Max, I fail to see how the motives, or lack of motives, of mere submitters of possible prior art patents or publications to the file of a pending application, with no declarations or even personal representations, could have any adverse legal consequences to the submitters? This is not a judicial action or proceeding of any kind.

    2. 7.2

      I would invite each of them to consider sending in their work product to the USPTO. They could then see whether their mock Office Action got anywhere close to the “real” Office Action that will issue in due course.

      If you want a true test, do NOT send in the work.

      Examiners have been known to be ‘cut and paste’ happy, and the ‘real’ Office Action may ONLY be a ‘cut and paste’ (easy way out) by the Examiner.

    3. 7.3

      At the EPO, filing 3rd party observations on patentability is popular and can be very destructive of a pending patent application

      Our Sovereign has chosen NOT to play this type of Sport of Kings game (by and large).

      You do recognize how such permissive Third Party mechanism favors the already-established players, do you not?

  6. 6

    If you submit it via 1.290, your students can see how their art holds up.

  7. 5

    Did NYU’s highly-publicized peer-to-patent project peter out, predictably?

    link to patentlyo.com

    1. 5.1

      That is a blast from the past.

  8. 4

    What would your motive be in doing either 1 or 2? Do either serve any legitimate education purpose? What about 3?

  9. 3

    Totally off-topic, but I commend this podcast episode to the reader’s interest: China’s True Tech Ambitions.

    link to podcasts.apple.com

    1. 3.1

      Have not listened yet, but the tip is much appreciated, as my dog and I are always on the lookout for good podcasts to listen to as we walk.

  10. 2

    Dennis, my 2 cents is that the answer may differ based on who finds or knows about the prior art. If that was an attorney for a potential defendant for an potential infringement suit on the pending claims they might be better off doing nothing, or, sending the prior art by registered mail to the patent application attorney of record or cite the art against foreign equivalents in hopes that that attorney will not make that prior art of record and thus set up an IC defense. A third party prior art submission to the application file under 37 CFR § 1.290 may well not be applied, or distinguished over ex parte by the applicant, and thus may effectively be not as usable later in an IPR, litigation, or license negotiations, and may even produce better claims. Hence, it has rarely been used.
    If the prior art finder is a non-affected student or attorney, and feels a pro bono need to prevent issuance of observed patent claims that would be harmful to American industry or consumer interests, particularly drug costs, that could be a good reason to submit it to the PTO. As to waiting, a first action rejection on better art may well not occur, and 3d party art cannot be submitted after allowance. [But be careful about any accompanying arguments other than pointing out relevant lines, columns, and drawings.]
    BTW, you could also mention Rule 1.501 citations to issued patent files as another, but far less known, 3d party prior art submission system.

  11. 1

    Option (2), while amusing, seems pernicious to me. Patent attorneys generally charge for their time, and because they have an obligation to submit potentially relevant art, you’d likely be creating work for the attorney and costs for the applicant. Stick with (1) or (3).

    1. 1.1

      That pernicious aspect was the subject of a discussion between Malcolm Mooney and I a very long time ago.

      I will spot you a guess as to Malcolm’s “advice.”

