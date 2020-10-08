Submissions by third parties in applications

Two thoughts:

1. How did you choose the cases? 2. Who owns the work product of each student?

To encourage the students, I would invite each of them to consider sending in their work product to the USPTO. They could then see whether their mock Office Action got anywhere close to the “real” Office Action that will issue in due course. Kudos for the students who got closest to the work product of the real Examiner.

Suppose, Mr Crouch, your choice of cases was not random but deliberate. Suppose you select them to have a negative effect on the prosecution of the cases you selected, perhaps in order yourself to derive a pecuniary interest. Could that be actionable? Might one or other aggrieved patent applicant ask you or your employer for compensation for the damage you have done to their patent application(s).

But the exercise is a great idea. At the EPO, filing 3rd party observations on patentability is popular and can be very destructive of a pending patent application. Occasionally, in particularly well-drafted 3rd party observations, the Examining Division will simply adopt the observations verbatim, and set a tight term for Applicant to respond.