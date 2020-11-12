Patent Law Moot Court

This semester I’m holding a moot-court again for my patent law class. We’re suing the recent decision in SynKloud v. HP, and taking an appeal from that decision. Oral arguments will be online because of COVID issues.
I have a couple of questions:
- Call for Judging: If you are an Attorney involved in the practice of patent law, would you be willing to judge? (2-3 hours in the afternoon on Tuesday 11/17 or the Final Round, Wednesday 11/18). (Email me: dcrouch@patentlyo.com).
- Setup: Should the setup include VIDEO or only AUDIO? I believe that the appellate courts have been using audio-only, but video feels better to me. Thoughts?
My patent class is holding its moot-court oral arguments next – it will be online oral appellate arguments (based upon @SynKloud v. @HP). @Klehr_Harrison
Should I do AUDIO only or VIDEO for the oral args?
— Dennis Crouch (@patentlyo) November 12, 2020