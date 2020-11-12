Patent Law Moot Court

This semester I’m holding a moot-court again for my patent law class. We’re suing the recent decision in SynKloud v. HP, and taking an appeal from that decision.  Oral arguments will be online because of COVID issues.

I have a couple of questions:

  1. Call for Judging: If you are an Attorney involved in the practice of patent law, would you be willing to judge? (2-3 hours in the afternoon on Tuesday 11/17 or the Final Round, Wednesday 11/18). (Email me: dcrouch@patentlyo.com).
  2. Setup: Should the setup include VIDEO or only AUDIO? I believe that the appellate courts have been using audio-only, but video feels better to me. Thoughts?

 

2 thoughts on “Patent Law Moot Court

    I suggest video. Courts will get back to in person eventually. And while courts might be doing audio now, the PTAB judges often appear by video, even in non-Covid times. This would be good practice making eye contact with a camera.

    For #2 – Video. It is just a richer experience. Be the experience you want to have rather than replicating an inferior experience.

