Not-Yet Filed Invention Rights

Patent

The Patent Act indicates that patents should be treated as if “personal property” and that both patents and patent applications are “assignable in law by an instrument in writing.” 35 U.S.C. 261.  Section 102 also suggests that the claimed invention may already be “owned” prior to filing. 35 U.S.C. 102(b)(1)(C).

A disclosure [in a prior-filed patent application] shall not be prior art to a claimed invention under subsection (a)(2) if … [T]he subject matter disclosed and the claimed invention, not later than the effective filing date of the claimed invention, were owned by the same person or subject to an obligation of assignment to the same person.

Id. The reference to ownership of pre-filing inventions suggests a property right, but does not expressly define that right.  In its 2011 decision, the Supreme Court offered the clue “that inventors have the right to patent their inventions.” Bd. of Trustees of Leland Stanford Junior U. v. Roche Molecular Sys., Inc., 563 U.S. 776 (2011).  In Stanford v. Roche, the court also offered some cases for discussion:

  • Gayler v. Wilder, 51 U.S.(10 How. 477), 493 (1851) (“the discoverer of a new and useful improvement is vested by law with an inchoate right to its exclusive use, which he may perfect and make absolute by proceeding in the manner which the law requires”);
  • Solomons v. United States, 137 U.S. 342 (1890) (“whatever invention [an inventor] may thus conceive and perfect is his individual property”);
  • United States v. Dubilier Condenser Corp., 289 U.S. 178 (1933) (an inventor owns “the product of [his] original thought”).

Despite these old cases, it is remains unclear to me what does it mean to “own” a “claimed invention” before the patent application is on file.  What law applies?

12 thoughts on “Not-Yet Filed Invention Rights

  1. 7

    Another case on point: The Attorney General upon the relation of George V. Hecker v. The Rumford Chemical Works et al., (May 1876) (Shepley, J.): “So long as such writings and discoveries were not communicated to the public, authors and inventors had a possession of which was equivalent to a property in their writings and discoveries. When communicated to the public by the common law that property was lost. Consideration that an inventor will disclose the secret of his invention and put it in immediate practice and afford to the public the opportunity to practice it when it becomes public property at the expiration of the term of the patent the government grants to the author of a new and useful invention the exclusive right in that invention for a term of years.”

  2. 6

    Here is an opinion for food for thoughts: Pitts v. Hall, 2 Blatch., 229, 231 (1851) (Circuit Court, N. D. New York 1851) (Justice Nelson, Riding Circuit): “Now, there is no doubt that a person, to be entitled to the character of an inventor within the meaning of the Act of Congress, must himself have conceived the idea embodied in his improvement. It must be the product of his own mind and genius and not of another’s. Thus, in this case, the arrangement patented must be the product of the mind and genius of Carey, and not of Bower’s or Fowler’s. This is obvious to the most common apprehension.” This and subsequent holdings by the Riding Circuit Justices seem to suggest that from its inception, invention, is a quasi federal protected statuary right.

  3. 5

    Whether an invention exists or not is defined by federal law, inventor’s ownership rights and quasi-ownership rights in and to an invention are governed under state law.

  4. 4

    Your phrasing: “what does it mean to ‘own’ a ‘claimed invention’ before the patent application is on file” is misleading for two reasons.

    First, the statue says “not later than than the effective filing date,” and as such does not require ownership “before the patent application is on file.”

    Second, the statute does not imply that an invention can be “claimed” prior to filing, as your phrasing supposes. The statute’s discussion of a “claimed invention” is simply a reference to that which is claimed in the now-filed application, with recognition that ownership might occur prior to claiming. Thus, the only reasonable reading is with regard to “the subject matter disclosed and the [(now claimed)] invention, not later than the effective filing date of the claimed invention.”

    Further, nothing is strange about having rights that exist prior to filing. It is well established that only the inventor, or an applicant to which the inventor has assigned or is obligated to assign, has the right to file for a patent on an invention. No one else has that right. Clearly, rights thus exist prior to filing.

  5. 3

    Are inventions distinguishable from claims?

    Does the invention precede the claims?

    Or do the claims give the invention its body?

    1. 3.1

      “Are inventions distinguishable from claims?” Yes, one cannot claim that which does not exist.

      “Does the invention precede the claims?” Yes, one cannot file a claim prior to invention.

      “Or do the claims give the invention its body?” The claims define the metes and bounds of that which an applicant considers the invention.

      An invention exists, and claims draw lines around it. It is difficult if not impossible for anyone other than the inventor (or their agent) to define the invention absent the claims. That is why the onus of claiming is on the inventor (or their agent).

      1. 3.1.1

        The reference to “claimed invention” in 102 looks back in time at the actual invention, which is later claimed. The “claimed invention” defines the Federally protected invention. But, clearly the invention upon which the claims are based must have existed prior to being described/defined in the claims. An imperfect but illustrative real property analogy is that an owned parcel of property has its metes & bounds before the ‘claimed property’ defined in a deed and survey are recorded.

        1. 3.1.1.1

          I ask for a specific reason, not related to assignments & ownership, but to the policy and philosophy of the Patent Act.

          To me, it’s apparent that Section 101 is intended for inventions, and 102/103/112 is intended for claims.

          The judicial exceptions, such as they are, should apply differently to claims and inventions, because abstract claims are not the same thing as abstract inventions.

          Abstract claims are extrinsically abstract because they must relate to the extrinsic facts about PHOSITA and construed meaning of the words.

          The Alice test makes sense when applied to claims, but is totally non-repeatable, and thus unconstitutional, when applied to inventions.

          When an invention is composed entirely of information, it’s always abstract.

          But is there something that makes one information invention intrinsically abstract and another intrinsically material?

          Yes, there is.

          1. 3.1.1.1.1

            because abstract claims are not the same thing as abstract inventions.

            Yep, ‘Whoop’

  6. 2

    ? The “subject to an obligation of assignment” is of course typically an employment [or technical consultant] agreement re ownership of future inventions and patents ownership related to that employment. A contract that should be interpreted and limited by the applicable state contract law, and enforceable, including specific performance if necessary, in either a state court or in a federal court under Erie v. Tompkins.

    1. 2.1

      Of course if the later claimed invention falls outside of the terms of the employment agreement or outside of the scope allowed by the applicable state law, then it still belongs to the inventors. However in some cases in some states it might still be subject to an employers “shop right” license.

  7. 1

    Ever hear of “inchoate right?”

