Injury-in-Fact and Standing to Appeal from the AIA-Trial Decisions

New petition for writ of certiorari in an interesting Hatch-Waxman and the question of Article III standing in appeals of AIA-Trial Decisions.

Argentum Pharmaceuticals LLC v. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Supreme Court 2020)

Introducing generic alternatives that compete with previously approved drugs requires market approval through the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). To do so, competitors submit an Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) that relies on the safety and efficacy data of the previously approved brand name drug. When that previously approved drug is covered by a patent, however, the mere act of filing the required ANDA subjects the competitor to an immediate patent infringement suit by the brand name company. Such suits are common. By filing an infringement action, the brand name company obtains an automatic 30-month stay during which the FDA cannot approve the competitor’s ANDA.

The real and immediate risk of an infringement suit extends equally to all members of joint ventures that work towards FDA market approval. Petitioners formed a joint venture with a manufacturing partner to develop a generic alternative to Respondent’s brand name drug. Fearing an infringement suit, Petitioner challenged the validity of Respondent’s patent through an administrative proceeding created by Congress under the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act. Petitioner did not prevail on the challenge and appealed the adverse decision.

The questions presented are:

i. Did the Federal Circuit categorically and erroneously preclude redress for injured members of joint ventures in the pharmaceutical industry by only recognizing (1) the manufactuing partner in the joint venture, and (2) the partner applying for FDA marketing approval in the joint venture, as having demonstrable injury-in-fact for Article III standing?

ii. Did the Federal Circuit err by rejecting the Leahy-Smith American Invents Act’s statutory estoppel provisions as a basis to demonstrate injury-in-fact for Article III standing?

Petition.  The petition here was filed by Terry Stanek Rea, former PTO Deputy Director (and Acting Director).

7 thoughts on “Injury-in-Fact and Standing to Appeal from the AIA-Trial Decisions

  3

    "Rut-row. Sorry. We see, 'patent' in the petition."

    Run away we must.

    No. Cert. For. You.

    — SCOTUS

    Reply Report
  2

    Question presented ii. is significantly different than question presented i.

    This calls to mind numerous past posts on the efforts to bootstrap from the first forum which does not require Article III standing into a second forum which DOES require Article III standing and the impropriety of such bootstrapping.

    Congress KNEW what it was doing with setting up such a two-part system (in part because I was at least one who informed my elected representatives of the inadvisability of doing so in the days of passage of the AIA).

    That two-part system cannot de facto create the 'bootstrapping' "injury in fact just by opening up part I of the two part system to everyone.

    A clear distinction from question presented i. must be maintained.

    Reply Report
    2.1

      But, both CAFC standing questions are impacted in the same case. Petitioner Argentum Pharmaceuticals LLC brings this petition for a writ of certiorari from the CAFC decision in Argentum Pharmaceuticals LLC v. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., 956 F.3d 1374 (Fed. Cir. 2020). Argentum was one of eight petitioners in the IPR.
      Has the CAFC's standing requirement for IPR petitioner appeals ever been challenged before at the Sup. Ct., argued as covered in the AIA itself? The argument here is presumably that being hit with mandatory AIA IPR statutory estoppel is enough of an injury for IPR decision Article III court appeal standing and not precluded by Hatch-Waxman?
      Given the huge public impact cost impact of preventing generic equivalent drugs, this is a case the Sup. Ct. ought to seriously consider.

      Reply Report
      2.1.1

        I fully "get" what the argument is.

        It's a BAD argument that bootstraps the "anybody in" from the part 1 Forum INTO the (expressly limited) part 2 Forum.

        Has anybody challenged?

        Does that matter?

        Your Ends just do not justify the Means.

        No Way No How.

        Reply Report
      2.1.2

        reply caught in the filter….

        Reply Report
      2.1.3

        and quickly escaped

        Reply Report
  1

    Terry is also a former President of the AIPLA.

    Reply Report

