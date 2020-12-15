Some pending en banc petitions before the Federal Circuit

In re Apple (level deference given on mandamus review of discretionary transfer decisions). [Uniloc Brief][Crouch’s prior post]

Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Proper venue for ANDA filing — what counts as having “has committed acts of infringement”). [ValeantANDAVenue][Crouch’s prior post]

C R Bard Inc. v. AngioDynamics, Inc. (printed matter and eligibility). [BardPrintedMatter][Crouch’s prior post]

EcoServices, LLC v. Certified Aviation Services, LLC (automation & eligibility) [EcoWashingMachine][CAFC Decision]

GlaxoSmithKline LLC v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (inducement and “skinny labels”) [GlaxoInducingSkinny][Crouch’s Prior Post]