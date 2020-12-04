Standing Naked before the TTAB

Patent

Australian Therapeutic Supplies Pty. v. Naked TM (Fed. Cir. 2020) (en banc)

NAKED TM holds the registration for the mark NAKED that it uses to sell its luxury condoms.  However, by the time NAKED TM started its business, Australian Therapy was already selling its NAKED condoms to US customers over the internet.  In the early 2000s, the companies reached some form of a tacit agreement — although without an express contract.  Since 2003, Australian has continued to sell NAKED condoms in the US, but the TTAB found that it was never more than 48 consumers per year.

The appeal here stems from Australian Therapy’s cancellation proceeding that ended when the TTAB found the petitioner lacked standing under 15 U.S.C. § 1064 (petition to cancel may be filed by “any person who believes that he is or will be damaged … by the registration of a mark …”).  The TTAB particularly found a binding contract between the parties where Australian Therapy gave-up its rights to use the mark in the US: 

The evidence shows that the parties reached an agreement. The mutuality of intent to contract is satisfied because the parties recognized their trademark issue and they communicated and exchanged offers to resolve it. The consideration for the contract is Petitioner’s agreement not to use or register the NAKED trademark for condoms in the United States and Respondent’s agreement not to use or register the NUDE trademark for condoms.

The Board explained also that Australian must show a “proprietary rights in its unregistered mark” in order to have standing under the statute.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit reversed — holding a cancellation petition may be filed by any party who demonstrates “a real interest in the cancellation proceeding and a reasonable belief of damage regardless.” It does not require evidence of a “proprietary interest in an asserted unregistered mark.”  Here, the court found a real-interest based on the fact that Australian had filed to register its marks, and had demonstrated a belief of damage because the USPTO refused registration of both the ’237 and ’589 applications based on a likelihood of confusion with Naked’s registered mark, U.S. Registration No. 3,325,577.”

At that point, NAKED TM petitioned for en banc rehearing on two questions:

I. Whether a petitioner who has forfeited its rights in a mark pursuant to a valid settlement agreement has a real interest in the proceedings and a reasonable belief of harm for the registration of said mark so as to support a finding of statutory standing under 15 U.S.C. § 1064 to challenge the registration of the mark; and

II. Whether a petitioner in the TTAB is required to establish the pleaded basis for its standing at the commencement of an action, or whether this Court may rely on an argument that has been waived by a party in finding a basis for standing in the TTAB.

The Federal Circuit has now denied the rehearing, although the case includes an interesting dissent from Judge Wallach. Wallach argues that the decision in Australian Therapy:

  1. Conflicts with our case law requiring a “legitimate commercial interest” to have a valid cause of action under 15 U.S.C. § 1064, see Empresa Cubana Del Tabaco v. Gen. Cigar Co., 753 F.3d 1270, 1274 (Fed. Cir. 2014) (following Lexmark Int’l, Inc. v. Static Control Components, Inc., 572 U.S. 118 (2014)., noting that a petitioner must have a “legitimate commercial interest sufficient to confer standing”);
  2. Undermines our case law favoring the enforcement of settlement agreements, see Wells Cargo, Inc. v. Wells Cargo, Inc., 606 F.2d 961, 965 (C.C.P.A. 1979) (“If there [is] a policy favoring challenges to trademark validity, it too has been viewed as outweighed by the policy favoring settlements.”); and
  3. Raises questions as to the impact of Supreme Court precedent on our statutory standing jurisprudence, see Lexmark, 572 U.S. at 128 n.4 (noting that statutory standing does not implicate Article III subject matter jurisdiction), 134 (providing “a direct application of the zone-of-interests test and the proximate-cause requirement [to] suppl[y] the relevant limits on who may sue”).

AusTherapy v. Naked.

Hide comments

One thought on “Standing Naked before the TTAB

  1. 1

    It will be interesting to see if the “standing” issues for trademark cancellation proceedings, and the apparent requirement that the petitioner have a commercial interest to satisfy Lexmark to bring the proceeding in the Trademark Office, will spill over into arguments for who can bring an IPR proceeding.

    The Federal Circuit currently imposes constitutional standing requirements for appeals from a final written decision by the PTO in an IPR proceeding, See generally, Annotated Patent Digest § 25:109.500 – Standing and other Jurisdictional Requisites to Appeal to the Federal Circuit a PTO Decision on Reexamination or Other Post-Grant Review. In dicta the court has appeared to accept that “any” person, regardless of any standing considerations, can file an IPR petition. Consumer Watchdog v. Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, 753 F.3d 1258, 1262 (Fed. Cir. 2014) (“The statute at issue here allowed any third party to request reexamination, and, where granted, allowed the third party to participate. 35 U.S.C. §§ 311(a), 314(b)(2) (2006).”)

    Recently, in another trademark cancellation proceeding standing opinion, the Federal Circuit instructed that the “zone-of-interests” and “proximate causation,” requirements of Lexmark apply “for ALL statutory causes of action.” (emphasis added). They apply “even where a statute does not expressly recite a proximate-causation requirement” unless “expressly negated” by Congress. This made me wonder if there are arguments that Lexmark should apply to IPR proceedings.

    Writing for the court in Corcamore, Judge Reyna explained:

    A ‘cause of action’ consists of two elements: operative facts and the right or power to seek and obtain redress for infringement of a legal right which those facts show. Congress created in § 1064 a group of operative facts that grant to ‘any person’ the right to petition for cancellation of a registered mark if that person ‘believes that he is or will be damaged … by the registration of a mark on the principal register.’ … The Lexmark analytical framework applies to § 1064 and § 1125(a) because both are statutory causes of action. As Justice Scalia exhorted, the zone-of-interests requirement ‘applies to all statutorily created causes of action’ and it ‘applies unless it is expressly negated.’

    The proximate-causation requirement generally applies to all statutory causes of action, even where a statute does not expressly recite a proximate-causation requirement.

    In view of the Supreme Court’s instructions, we see no principled reason why the analytical framework articulated by the Court in Lexmark should not apply to § 1064. …

    Lexmark established the analytical framework to be used for determining eligibility requirements for all statutory causes of action, including under § 1064, absent contrary Congressional intent. Like all lower tribunals, we are obligated to apply that framework where applicable. We thus hold that the Lexmark zone-of-interests and proximate-causation requirements control the statutory cause of action analysis under § 1064.’”

    Corcamore LLC v. SFM, LLC, 978 F.3d 1298, 1304-05 (Fed. Cir. 2020).

    Like a trademark cancellation proceeding, an IPR proceeding appears to be a statutory cause of action. But there is at least one significant differences between the statutory language of § 1064 (“A petition to cancel a registration of a mark … may … be filed … by any person who believes that he is or will be damaged …”) and the IPR statute 35 U.S.C. § 311(a) (“a person who is not the owner of a patent may file with the Office a petition to institute an inter partes review of the patent”) Notably, §1064 expressly includes a requirement of being damaged in a certain way, which arguably establishes limitations on the “zone of interests” the trademark cancellation statute seeks to protect. In contrast, § 311(a) is silent on any aspect of the petitioner suffering any form of damage. The statute appears to only require that the petitioner not own the patent. Is this silence enough to not require the Lexmark proximate causation requirements? As quoted above, Judge Reyna instructed Lexmark’s proximate causation of an injury applies “even where a statute does not expressly recite a proximate-causation requirement.” Does the omission of any damage requirement in § 311(a) amount to Congressional intent showing a waiver of the Lexmark requirements? Perhaps.

    Given the public policy goals of removing invalid patents, one could argue that Congress intended to have the broadest pool of potential petitioners, in the first instance, so Lexmark’s requirements do not apply to petitioning for an IPR. Cf. SAS Institute, Inc. v. Iancu, 138 S. Ct. 1348, 1353 (2018) (“Sometimes, though, bad patents slip through. Maybe the invention wasn’t novel, or maybe it was obvious all along, and the patent owner shouldn’t enjoy the special privileges it has received. To remedy these sorts of problems, Congress has long permitted parties to challenge the validity of patent claims in federal court. More recently, Congress has supplemented litigation with various administrative remedies.”); see also APD, § 15:2 Public Importance of Validity Challenges.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture