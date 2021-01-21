Doug Emhoff, IP Attorney

I’ll mention here that the new Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is an litigator, and has handled a number of intellectual property cases. These were primarily entertainment related copyright and trademark cases, although he has worked on a few patent cases as well.
Examples:
- Jukin Media, Inc. v. Viumbe, LLC et al. (2017). In this case, Emhoff represented the copyright holder Jukin Media. Jukin media apparently finds popular user-generated content online and then helps the creators license it for money.
- GMYL, L.P. v. James Martin et al. (2016). Emhoff represented Francis Ford Coppola’s company GMYL in a TM case regarding the COPPOLA mark. (Disclosure, I did some work for these folks while in practice as well).
- The Estate of James J Marshall v. Thierry Guetta et al (2012). This is a pretty interesting copyright case. Marshall has a number of iconic photographs of famous musicians. (Coltrane; Sonny Rollins; Thelonious Monk; etc.) Guetta stylized those photos and started making money from them. Emhoff represented Guetta. The parties settled with an unspecified payment from Guetta.