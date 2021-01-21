Doug Emhoff, IP Attorney

OT here, but relevant to a large percentage of new patent suits – from Gene’s blog today:

“..the Waco [WDTX] Courthouse’s telephonic, audio and video capabilities are now equal to that of any courthouse in the land.”

[And, the article says, it has more civil cases than anywhere else in WDTX.]

Gee, I wonder how that huge change, with all its required funding, suddenly happened?