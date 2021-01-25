Is this an improved system, or mere automation?

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In its October 2020 decision in EcoServices v. Certified Aviation, the Federal Circuit issued a somewhat muddled nonprecedential opinion.  The en banc petition has now been briefed and awaiting action from the court.

The patents at issue cover methods and systems for washing a jet engine.  A jury sided with the patentee and the district court awarded $2 million in back-damages, and $400 per infringing wash in ongoing royalties.

[Federal Circuit Decision] On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed on validity — rejecting the defendant’s eligibility and obviousness argument — as well as infringement.  The appellate court did find problems with the ongoing royalty (as well as the award of supplemental damages for ongoing infringement during the course of the lawsuit). However, the appellate found problem’s with the ongoing royalty because one of the two-infringed patents has now expired. “Here, the record does not support that a later jury would have calculated a royalty of $400 per wash as a royalty award for infringement of the ’262 patent alone.”  The majority opinion was penned by Judge Schall and joined by Judge O’Malley. Judge Dyk wrote in dissent — arguing that the claims should be deemed invalid as directed toward an unpatentable abstract idea.

The defendant subsequently petitioned for en banc rehearing on eligibility grounds, asking “whether the bare idea of automating a known, manual process using a generic machine is a patent-eligible invention.”  Here is claim 1 of Certified Aviation’s US9162262.

1. A system for washing turbine engines comprising:

a washing unit for providing a washing liquid to the turbine engines;

an information detector configured to gather information related to engine type; and

a control unit configured to accept the information related to engine type from the information detector and to determine a washing program to be used as a function of the information relating to engine type from a set of preprogrammed washing programs, and further configured to regulate the washing unit according to washing parameters associated with the washing program used.

Reading this claim, you can see that it includes three elements: a “washing unit” that delivers soapy-water to the turbine; an “information detector” such as an RFID or Bar Code reader; and a “control unit.”  The information detector detects the engine type and then the control unit runs a particular “washing program.”

The improvement here is the automation of the of the washing-process by automatically detecting the engine-type and then selecting parameters depending upon the engine type.  But, the particular detection scheme was a very well known approach (RFID or Bar Codes); and the particular wash parameters for any given turbine are not specified in the patent document. The patent explains that this type of activity was already being done in the field — but was using humans to identify/select rather than an automaton.  This had the added benefit of “completely eliminating subjectivity” and thus avoiding user-error in the wash approach.  (Quoting the inventor’s testimony at trial). Before this invention, the “human operator would consult a card for the type of engine to be washed, and [manually] enter the established flow parameters for the engine type.” Quoting Judge Dyk’s dissent.

In his dissent, Judge Dyk cites prior precedent to the point that “mere automation of manual processes using generic computer components” is an abstract idea, even if the automation provides substantial advantages.  The majority disagreed and found instead that the claims “are directed to an improved system for washing jet engines and not to an abstract idea.”

In other words, the claims … do not recite the mere desired result of automated jet engine washing, but rather, recite a specific solution for accomplishing that goal.

Slip Op.  The court released its decision as non-precedential.  That means that its outcome will have little impact on the overall jurisprudence of this area, it also means that the decision was not (likely) distributed to the other Federal Circuit judges prior to release.

The en banc petition largely follows Judge Dyk’s dissent, but offers an interesting bit of analysis regarding the point-of-novelty link to eligibility.

This Court has held that the eligibility inquiry begins by “understand[ing] the problem facing the inventor and, ultimately, what the patent describes as the invention.” ChargePoint.  This point-of-novelty inquiry guards against drafting efforts to patent abstract ideas by hiding them among prior art or otherwise insignificant elements.

Here, the defendant argues is that the point of novelty is the automation, and automation is an abstract idea. The Federal Circuit asked for a response from the patentee, and that has now been filed as well.

Question for the comments on preemption: Could you automate the prior washing process without infringing claim 1? 

12 thoughts on “Is this an improved system, or mere automation?

  1. 8

    “Judge Dyk wrote in dissent — arguing that the claims should be deemed invalid as directed toward an unpatentable abstract idea.”

    Simply shocking, I tells ya’ — simply shocking.

    “Merely.” Anyone else come to really h a t e this word over the years?

  2. 7

    So don’t infringe the patent by manually entering the washer codes. If it’s such a trivial “point of novelty” why would anyone need to do it? Would it have helped to include “connected to the control unit are a set of actuators to blend the cleaning mixture? and the 555 timer circuit? Plus width modulation to effect the blend?

    At $400 per wash royalty good grief – this must be something rather expensive and important – what is the price of a wash? $10 grand per wash? That’s an imputed royalty of 4% @ $400 per wash.

    Remanding because the damages were not set on a per patent basis? IMHE, most trial courts – will not allow a breakout of damages on a per patent or per claim basis. It’s 7th Amendment damages – black box – jury issue. And of course the damages statute- to compensate for infringement but NO LESS than a reasonable royalty. That is just “reaching in” by CAFC, but of course a ramification of eBay and the (unlawful) compulsory license jurisprudence that ensues. In other words, the market would have functioned (cleared) had the injunction entered. Stop the pearl clutching CAFC – the engines will still get washed.

    Sure didn’t take long for the Alice 2 step to disintegrate to the “point of novelty” test – which is just another way of saying the gist or heart of the invention. Poor Fredrico and Rich must be turning over in their graves – this was specifically abolished in the ’52 Act. They specifically said they were overturning this 2nd circuit BS point of novelty BS. This is the worst SCOTUS in a century. Obviously, Dyke can’t make a run on 103 (although SCOTUS already trashed the 7th Amendment for patents), so he end runs the 7th with the ‘gist’ test under 101.

  3. 6

    “In his dissent, Judge Dyk…

    Ah yes, J. Dyk, of the “I don’t care what the patent discloses or claims, I’m gonna tell them what their invention is!” school of judging.

    What a t00l.

    1. 6.1

      Be that as it may, AA, it is a well-known fact, everywhere except at the Federal Circuit, since forever and aye, that “mere automation” fails to make the patentability cut.

      The question here, as set up by Dennis, is whether the ambit of the claim in suit maps 1:1 onto the abstract idea of “mere automation”, whether or not it is one jot, tittle or iota more “specific” than that.

      1. 6.1.1

        Is that “per se” or “as such”…?

        (Talk about a loophole large enough to drive a semi through…)

          anon – wha’s is the filter test for posting – i’m always in moderation.

            Think George Carlin (for one of the filters).

            This sometimes nabs words which inadvertently create a banned word across two words.

            That list also is a bit odd, as words that would not make a real life GC list were added over time (especially when certain favored views were being devastatingly pilloried.

            If you suspect a word, you might try that word in a “read down” mode, or one letter per row.

            There are also count filters (but I do not think that you are asking about those).

            And while not quite a filter, if one of your entry vehicles is a smartphone, and you have a tendency to “f a t F inger your entries (auto correct can both capture and sometimes mu tilate), you will want to take extra care with the email entry — that tends to be both non-forgiving and non-recoverable.

    The first result from my first search turned up US20050196046.

    “a user of a washing machine can present an article of clothing to an imaging system coupled to the washing machine, and the washing machine can recognize the article by identifying indicia present on the surface of the article or on a label attached to the article. The washing machine can then retrieve washing instructions, such as, for example, an indication that the article of clothing should be washed in cold water or an indication that the article of clothing should be washed only with articles of clothing of similar color. The washing machine can display or enunciate the washing instructions to the user. In another implementation, the washing machine can identify multiple sets of indicia, corresponding to multiple articles of clothing, in the same image and can retrieve washing instructions corresponding to the identified plurality of articles of clothing. By way of example, if the washing machine were to recognize the presence of a red article of clothing and a white article of clothing in the same image, the washing machine can act to enunciate a warning that should it be desired to wash the two identified articles of clothing together, the water temperature should be set to cold water, or the washing machine can automatically set the water temperature to a cold water setting.”

    Man did the PTO blow this one.

    This was not a bare Alice-type 101 decision on the pleadings. Here 103 invalidity was also tried by a jury and argued on appeal [albeit not really discussed on the merits.] Would Judge Dyk have had a better argument with 103 [rather than 101] precedents re “mere automation of manual processes using generic computer components” ?

    Assuming that a human is involved in selecting the sticker-equivalent to affix to the engine, isn’t this invention an alternate way to input wash parameters? Instead of a human looking at the engine and entering wash parameters manually via a keyboard, a human looks at the engine, enters wash parameters by affixing a sticker.

    Of all people (so stated as he was a predominant violator), the late Ned Heller had at one point presented a treatise on the “E V 1 L S” of taking dicta and trying to make into a holding. In our conversations, I had emphasized that this view is even more pronounced for those who who take dissents and try to treat them as (majority) holdings.

    We need to purge our judicial bodies of the taint of the Supreme Court’s anti-patent “fire-hose the simians in a cage” training.

