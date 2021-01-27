Are Patents Free for the Taking; or Does the Law Require Just Compensation?

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Christy, Inc. v. US (Supreme Court 2021)

This is a super interesting patent-as-property case. In 2018, Christy filed a class-action lawsuit asserting that the cancellation of its patent via Inter Partes Review was taking subject to the due process requirements of the Constitution as well as the Fifth Amendment requirement of “Just Compensation.”

… nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.

Christy also argued that the payment of USPTO maintenance fees, without refund, constitutes an “illegal exaction.”   The Court of Federal Claims rejected Christy’s argument as did the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

  • Christy, Inc. v. United States, 141 Fed. Cl. 641 (Ct. Fed. Clm. 2019);
  • Christy, Inc. v. United States, 971 F.3d 1332 (Fed. Cir. 2020).

Now, Christy has the case up to the Supreme Court with the following two questions:

Petitioner Christy, Inc. obtained a patent after following all the steps and rules and paying all of the fees demanded of it. Upon trying to assert its property rights embodied in the patent against an accused infringer, the Government invalidated the patent during Inter Partes Review (“IPR”) initiated by the accused infringer because it had allegedly been mistakenly issued. Christy, Inc. received no compensation for its property nor return of the fees it paid. In that context, the Questions Presented are:

1) When a duly-issued patent is invalidated through a post-grant review process (such as an IPR), must compensation be paid under the Takings Clause?

2) When a duly-issued patent is invalidated through a post-grant review process (such as an IPR), should the issuance and maintenance fees that were demanded by the government by mistake be returned?

[Christy-v-USPTO_Petition4Cert].

The Federal Circuit offered a very low quality opinion on the issues here.  In particular, the Federal Circuit simply stated that it was bound by a prior decision holding that “cancellation of patent claims in [an] inter partes review cannot be a taking under the Fifth Amendment.”  The prior decision is Golden v. U.S., 955 F.3d 981 (Fed. Cir. 2020) where Larry Golden represented himself pro se. In that decision, the court also did not explain its decision but rather simply cited to another prior case, Celgene Corp. v. Peter, 931 F.3d 1342 (Fed. Cir. 2019).  In Celgene, the court likewise did not examine the issue of takings, but rather cited to its older decision of Joy Technologies, Inc. v. Manbeck, 959 F.2d 226 (Fed. Cir. 1992) and Patlex Corp. v. Mossinghoff, 758 F.2d 594 (Fed. Cir. 1985).  However, neither of these cases addressed the takings clause they focused instead on alleged violation of due process.  So, as is often the case, the trail Federal Circuit self-citation leads nowhere.

I don’t expect the patentee to prevail in this case, but that will only be based upon the Supreme Court’s rejection of its own prior statements.

A patent for an invention is as much property as a patent for land. The right rests on the same foundation and is surrounded and protected by the same sanctions. Consolidated Fruit-Jar Co. v. Wright, 94 U.S. 92, 96 (1877).

Briefing in the case will continue through the spring.

= = =

U.S. Patent No. 7,082,640

9 thoughts on “Are Patents Free for the Taking; or Does the Law Require Just Compensation?

  1. 4

    How much dizzier can the CAFC get with their circular (il)logic . . . before they all fall down?

    Reply Report
  2. 3

    Greg DeLassus first noted the Celgene case.

    At that point in time, I had pointed out how p00r that case was.

    Maybe (just maybe) those espousing the “property of Public Franchise (as that term is desired to be used) is still personal property” would be willing to ALSO acknowledge that if indeed you are invoking “Franchise,” that you necessarily also invoke duties of the FranchisOR to the FranchisEE.

    Reply Report
  3. 2

    “A patent for an invention is as much property as a patent for land.”

    Not to be hypertechnical, but is there a distinction between a “patent for land” and “land”?

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Absolutely,

      But the legal effect may be even less pertinent, eh?

      Reply Report
  4. 1

    Well one problem with a taking, such as land, is that the land still exists and has value after the taking, for someone. The dead patent has no future life.

    Yes property taken and then immediately destroyed would also fit that frame, but even if that destruction were purely for entertainment purposes, that would represent some future value.

    And how might one value the “taken” property in a way fair to the taxpayers?

    I can see a reasonable case for the maintenance fees: if the patent was issued in error, why should the patentee have paid to maintain a defective product? However, the patent did have some notional value before the IPR in that it could have been used to obtain settlements from would-be defendants and could have been seen as an asset of the patentee’s for various valuation purposes.

    No so for application fees: you takez your chances.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Yep. Moreover, the petition presumes that cancellation of a patent is equivalent to taking possession of a patent. One could argue that cancelling a patent means taking the invention and dedicating it to the public. However, if the patent is cancelled because the invention was already in the public’s possession, nothing was taken.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        One could argue that…

        Well, one COULD always argue strawmen….

        But that is not very effective in an actual discussion of the merits, now is it, NS II?

        Further, the “it never existed” line does NOT solve the problem here on the government fees. As noted, a PROPER discussion of duties of a FranchisOR are necessarily imputed and the ‘it never existed’ does not wipe away the arguments at hand.

        Reply Report
      2. 1.1.2

        “if the patent is cancelled because the invention was already in the public’s possession, nothing was taken.”

        I could maybe see this in the event of 102 cancellations (on a per-claim basis, of course); but under 103?

        Not so much.

        Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      NO – not necessarily, as there are EASY instances in which a taking (of a legislative variety) renders the land valueless.

      Such takings may not even bother with ‘taking’ as in the colloquial sense that possession has changed.

      Terrain here, (and the knowledge thereof) is — again — important.

      Reply Report

