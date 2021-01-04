Must a Plaintiff Investigate a Patent’s Validity Prior to Suing for Infringement?

Patent

WPEM LLC v. SOTI Inc. (Fed. Cir. 2021)

WPEM sued SOTI for patent infringement based upon its mobile-device software management “Speed Lockdown” tool. The complaint cites MobiControl Version 11 as infringing.  In its answer, SOTI responded with information from its Version 10, which predates the asserted patent as well as other prior art references.  Settlement discussions ensued:

  • Offer 1: P offers to settle for $429k; D says “no, the patent is invalid.”
  • Offer 2: P offers to settle for $150k; D says “no, the patent is invalid” and also sent P a R.11 notification (alleging that the complaint was filed without sufficient investigation and thus in violation of R. 11).
  • Offer 3: P offers to settle for $75k; D says “no, the patent is invalid.”
  • Offer 4: P offers to dismiss the case with prejudice and grant a license if D agrees to dismiss its counterclaims and abandon its request for attorney fees; D says “no.”

P (WPEM) subsequently asked that its case be dismissed with prejudice.  The district court dismissed the case, but also found it exceptional under 35 U.S.C. 285 and awarded attorney fees of  $180k. The primary basis of the district court’s award was WPEM’s failure to conduct sufficient pre-filing investigation and also continuing the case after learning of its frivolous case.  The court wrote:

WPEM conducted no pre-filing investigation into the validity and enforceability of the Asserted Patent.

WPEM, LLC v. SOTI Inc., 2020 U.S.P.Q.2d 38024 (E.D. Tex. 2020).

On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed — giving deference to the district court’s judgment on exceptional case awards and finding no abuse of discretion. WPEM, LLC v. SOTI Inc., 2020-1483, 2020 WL 7238458, at *1 (Fed. Cir. Dec. 9, 2020)

WPEM’s argument on appeal was that a patentee need not conduct any investigation regarding the validity of its patents prior to filing a lawsuit because a patent is presumed valid and enforceable.  Any invalidity defense is for the defendant.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit did not disagree, but appears to have twisted the district court opinion somewhat.

Contrary to WPEM’s assertion, we do not read the district court’s opinion as failing to account for the presumptions of validity and enforceability. Instead, the court based its award of attorneys’ fees, in part, on the frivolous nature of WPEM’s infringement position (i.e., the substantive strength of WPEM’s litigation position)—an issue that could have easily been foreseen with an adequate pre-suit investigation (i.e., the unreasonable manner in which the case was litigated). As the court reasoned, because the Accused Technology is prior art to the ’762 patent, “if WPEM prevailed on its assertion that the Accused Technology is covered by the Asserted Patent, it would have had the effect of invalidating, rather than infringing, the Asserted Patent.” Because it is undisputed that the Accused Technology is prior art to the ’762 patent, see id., WPEM could not bring a successful infringement suit.

Id. The appellate decision makes logical sense but for the recognition that infringement analysis is a separate and distinct doctrine from anticipation and that the complaint (apparently) does a reasonable job of showing how the accused product actually practices the invention.

The patentee has now petitioned for en banc rehearing with the following two questions:

  1. When a plaintiff is not aware of any reason to question the validity of an issued United States Patent, is that plaintiff allowed to rely on the statutory presumption of validity when filing a patent infringement lawsuit?
  2. While invalidating the claims of a validly issued United States Patent requires clear and convincing evidence, is a District Court allowed to base a finding of exceptionality under §285 for an inadequate pre-suit investigation of patent validity using the lesser standard that the patent is likely invalid when the plaintiff is not aware of any reason to question validity?

[WPEM Petition for Rehearing].

= = =

Fees on Fees: The defendant had asked for $267k in attorney fees, but the district court only knocked-off about $87k of that — but awarding $180k. That $90k portion was the amount SOTI’s attorneys racked-up in drafting and arguing its motion for fees. The district court refused to award fees-on-fees in this case.

The Court understands that, in pursuing a § 285 recovery, parties will inevitably incur additional attorneys’ fees. However, in this case a near doubling of the amount already incurred in fees is simply unreasonable. At some point, a party must be mindful of the use and conservation of judicial and party resources and cannot (after it realizes it will prevail) continue to incur fees far in excess of any proportional relationship to the fees incurred in the merits portion of the case.

WPEM, LLC v. SOTI Inc., 2020 U.S.P.Q.2d 38024 (E.D. Tex. 2020).

= = = =

Bill Ramey is representing the patentee in the appeal; Robert Greeson for the defense.  SOTI has not yet responded to the petition.

Hide comments

5 thoughts on “Must a Plaintiff Investigate a Patent’s Validity Prior to Suing for Infringement?

  1. 4

    Hmm,

    BOTH questions presented seem to beg a fact not present in the case: that the patent holder had NO reason to question validity, and thus the STATUTORY presumption cannot be ign0red.

    THOSE appear to be solid (and easy) questions.

    Would love to see the en banc court take this case, answer those two questions in the affirmative, and still apply the facts to find that THIS patent holder did not have the support of the facts to meet their own questions.

    That way, the desired Ends would be met by proper Means.

    Reply Report
  2. 3

    According to the Federal Circuit opinion, the patentee accused “Version 11” of a product of infringement, and the district court found that “a reasonable plaintiff conducting a minimally diligent infringement analysis would have become aware of version 10,” which predates the patent and thus anticipates if version 11 infringes and doesn’t differ materially from version 10. link to cafc.uscourts.gov

    This isn’t exactly the same way the district court put it, but pretty close:

    “Moreover, the glaring obstacles to the validity and enforceability of the Asserted Patent would have been obvious if WPEM had even conducted an adequate infringement investigation (such as by reviewing SOTI’s website), explored its own owners’ prior inventorship, or had reviewed its own actions in preparation for this litigation.”

    The district court opinion also indicates that the defendant pointed out “Version 10” in its answer and in connection with each of the 4 offers described in this post.

    The questions presented are somewhat intellectually interesting, but the petition seems DOA if the opinions accurately describe what happened.

    Reply Report
  3. 2

    Suing a defendant on a product feature that was already in the defendant’s products well before the patent’s application date had occurred in a prior Fed. Cir. case and was similarly treated as de facto admitted invalidity and quickly disposed of.
    BTW, since this case involves Texas lawyers, I wonder if one could explain why there has not yet been a report of attorney disciplinary proceedings against certain alleged members of the Texas bar concerning what the presiding judges and legal experts have said about their papers and conduct in certain election judicial challenges?

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Without commenting on any underlying attorney actions that may indeed be sanctionable, how is one an “alleged member” of any state bar…?

      Is it really that difficult to affirmatively ascertain bar membership status?

      Reply Report
  4. 1

    “The appellate decision makes logical sense but for the recognition that infringement analysis is a separate and distinct doctrine from anticipation”

    But remember the oft-quoted black-letter law: “That which infringes, if earlier, anticipates.”

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture