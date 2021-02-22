Cert Denied Feb 2021

Nike’s cert opp suggests likely reasons why the petition was denied rather than held for Arthrex.

1. Adidas, the cert petition filer, was the petitioner at the PTAB. It tried and failed to challenge Nike’s patents at the PTAB. The Federal Circuit has been clear on the point that patent challengers don’t get the benefit of Arthrex. Patentees–yes: their patents were taken away involuntarily by a tribunal they say was unconstitutionally constituted. Petitioners, though, chose to go to the PTAB in the first place. It’s not unassailable, but that issue seems not to be on the table in Arthrex.

2. Adidas forfeited the issue, according to Nike. I don’t think preservation is at issue in Arthrex, but am not sure.

Obviously this is all speculation. Only the court knows why they denied cert.