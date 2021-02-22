Cert Denied Feb 2021

Two patent cases denied certiorari today:
- GS Cleantech Corporation, et al. v. Adkins Energy LLC, et al., No. 20-769 (Standard of review when appealing an issue decided on summary judgment that later served as the basis for an inequitable conduct finding).
- adidas AG v. Nike, Inc., No. 20-728 (are PTAB judges principal officers?)
The adidas decision confused me a bit – the court has held over other cases on the same question awaiting the outcome in Arthrex that is set for Oral arguments on March 1, 2021. Nike’s patents are challenged. U.S. Patent No. 7,814,598 and No. 8,266,749. The claims appear to be broadly directed to making a shoe-upper from cloth made in a circular knitting machine.