Parties Again Ask the Federal Circuit to Follow the Law and Issue an Opinion in PTO Appeals

In a recent article, Judge Hughes was quoted as saying that he does not personally look at petitions for rehearing that stem from R.36 no-opinion judgments by the Federal Circuit.

Hughes said if the panel affirmed without an opinion, he puts the petition down and waits to hear from his clerks if it’s worth considering. If the panel wrote a nonprecedential decision without a dissent, he may flip through the table of contents to make sure he’s not missing anything.

But the only en banc petitions Hughes said he reads seriously are the precedential decisions, particularly with dissents. “Those are the only ones that are going to be en-banc-worthy,” he said.

Perry Cooper, Full Court Patent Review Bids Often ‘Waste of Time,’ Judge Says.  In many ways, these no-opinion judgments are the shadow docket of the Federal Circuit without the usual full-court or expositive guardrails of ordinary appellate practice.

Before 1989, the Federal Circuit and its predecessor courts (going back 100+ years) wrote an opinion in each and every appeal of a patent case from the Patent Office.  Now, about half of the cases are decided without opinion.  Back in 2010, this represented fewer than 20 cases per year, many of which were pro se and ex parte.  By 2019, more than 120 R.36 no-opinion judgments were issued in PTO cases, most of these were in hotly litigated inter partes reviews. In their article, Paul Gugliuzza and Mark Lemley looked at one area of law – patent eligibility – and concluded that the court was subtly shifting the law through its R.36 practice. Gugliuzza and Lemley, Can a Court Change the Law by Saying Nothing?, 71 Vanderbilt Law Rev. 765 (2018).

In a number of cases, parties have petitioned the Supreme Court and Federal Circuit for a hearing on the issue — arguing as I did in my 2017 article that 35 U.S.C. 144 requires the court to issue an opinion when reviewing an appeal from the Patent Office. So far, no court has agreed to even hold such a hearing.

In WaterBlasting v. Iancu, the petitioner is taking this same approach (I previously wrote about the patentee’s en banc request here.)   In its new responsive briefing, the USPTO focused on general principles of appellate procedure that, by “longstanding tradition” permit the appellate courts to “establish their own procedures concerning when to issue opinions.”  While I agree with this general principle, the USPTO failed to consider or work through the competing longstanding tradition in the patent context noted above or the statutory history on point.

One thing that I like about the Gov’t brief is that it lists many of the unsuccessful petitions to the Supreme Court on this issue:

See, e.g., Fote v. Iancu, 140 S. Ct. 2765 (2020); Kaneka Corp. v. Xiamen Kingdomway Grp., 140 S. Ct. 2768 (2020); Specialty Fertilizer Products, LLC v. Shell Oil Co., 138 S. Ct. 2678 (2018); Shore v. Lee, 137 S. Ct. 2197 (2017); Concaten, Inc. v. AmeriTrak Fleet Solutions, LLC, 137 S. Ct. 1604 (2017); Cloud Satchel, LLC v. Barnes & Noble, Inc., 136 S. Ct. 1723 (2016); Hyundai Motor Am. v. Clear with Computers, LLC, 134 S. Ct. 619 (2013); Kastner v. Chet’s Shoes, Inc., 565 U.S. 1201 (2012); White v. Hitachi, Ltd., 565 U.S. 825 (2011); Max Rack, Inc. v. Hoist Fitness Sys., Inc., 564 U.S. 1057 (2011); Romala Stone, Inc. v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc., 562 U.S. 1201 (2011); Wayne-Dalton Corp. v. Amarr Co., 558 U.S. 991 (2009); Tehrani v. Polar Electro, 556 U.S. 1236 (2009).

WaterBlasting PTO Brief.

Federal Circuit Continues to Remain Silent about its R.36 Opinions

12 thoughts on “Parties Again Ask the Federal Circuit to Follow the Law and Issue an Opinion in PTO Appeals

  1. 5

    This is perhaps the most important line from the Government’s brief, in terms of understanding why literally no one outside this blog cares about the Section 144:

    >The issue is also one of limited practical significance. A Rule 36 summary
    >affirmance is not meaningfully different from a summary affirmance in the
    >circuits that issue brief nonprecedential opinions stating that the decision
    >of the agency is affirmed for reasons outlined in the agency’s decision.

    In other words, if the statute were construed to require an opinion in every appeal from the PTAB, the CAFC would just start issuing one-line opinions stating that the judgment is “affirmed for the reasons stated in the PTAB decision,” or “for the reasons stated in the respondent’s brief,” etc. I don’t think even Dennis has argued that “opinion” in Section 144 requires a detailed statement of reasons for the decision, and as the government’s brief correctly notes, one-liner opinions affirming “for the reasons outlined in the agency decision” are common in circuits that don’t often invoke formal summary affirmance under Rule 36, and are not meaningfully different from what the CAFC does.

    1. 5.1

      Which actually makes the situation here worse.

      They could easily comply.

      Of course, by doing so with a mere “blanket” approach, this would give applicants the possibility of redress on the slimmest of those items below that were not properly adjudicated.

    2. 5.2

      A one-line opinion affirming “for the reasons outlined in the agency decision” would be very different, because the Fed. Cir. has made clear that a R.36 judgment “does not endorse or reject any specific part of the … reasoning [below].” Rates Technology v. Medaitrix Telecom, 688 F.3d 742, 750 (Fed. Cir. 2012).

      Currently, under R.36 the Fed. Cir. can theoretically affirm under a different rationale without ever explaining the actual rationale for affirmance to the appellant.

  2. 4

    As Dennis and others may have noticed, the court denied this rehearing petition last Wednesday. I suspect the court called for a response to the rehearing petition only because they were interested in the first issue raised.

    It might a good idea for the court to address this Rule 36 issue explicitly in an opinion at some point. Panels sometimes issue short opinions explaining why a rehearing petition is denied.
    link to cafc.uscourts.gov This would take some time, but the court has seen enough of these rehearing petitions that a responsive opinion might be worth doing.

    One thing that makes it difficult for this issue to gain traction is that it can only really be raised in a rehearing petition or a cert petition–which are almost always denied without comment. The Judge Hughes interview article notes that the losing party files a rehearing petition in more than half of the patent appeals. The Supreme Court is unlikely to care enough about this to make room on its merits docket. If the Supreme Court thought Dennis was clearly right, it could summarily reverse, but I don’t think any Justice thinks that.

    At the Federal Circuit, the issue can only come in cases where the appellant has already lost on appeal, and is arguing not that the result was wrong but that the court owes it more of an explanation. A regular appeal brief raising the issue would look a bit silly. Imagine the argument headings: “I. The PTAB Erred in Ruling Claims 1, 5, and 6 Are Obvious.” “II. The PTAB Erred in Denying Leave to Amend.” “III. If I Lose, 35 U.S.C. 144 Requires This Court to Write an Opinion.” So when an appellant is asking the panel to go back and do more work, as a purely practical matter, I think most judges would ask “why should I care?” Usually a losing appellant has seen the rebuttal to its arguments in the PTAB’s opinion, in the other side’s brief, and (at least in pre-pandemic times) at oral argument through the court’s questions, so it’s hardly a mystery what an opinion might say. The Fifth Circuit dealt somewhat humorously with a rehearing petition asking for more reasoning on what the panel regarded as a trivially simple issue. link to abovethelaw.com

    The other thing that makes it difficult for this issue to gain traction is that it’s a pure technicality. I support the idea that the statutory text is is the law, and if it clearly requires something then the text must be followed, absent something like scrivener’s error or absurdity. But that seems to be the whole argument. There’s no suggestion I’m aware of (unless it’s simply been too long since I read Prof. Crouch’s article) that Congress actually wanted to cut back the Federal Circuit’s use of Rule 36, or that they cared whether every appellate decision included an opinion or not.

    To be sure, the word “opinion” is in the statute, but I thought Dowd’s rebuttal was persuasive and wish the PTO had cited it. link to papers.ssrn.com

  3. 3

    “We don’t care what the statute says, no statute can tell *US* to write an opinion!” – CAFC

    Of course Rule 36 affirmances are up since 2010. In 2011 Congress created IPRs, which have become a required part of the patent litigation process: if you’re a litigator, you’re derelict if you don’t file an IPR (ethics rules says you need to zealously protect your client’s interests, business rules says you have to bill them every chance you get), and you’re derelict if you don’t appeal an IPR decision that’s adverse in some way (see previous parentheses). This has added to CAFC’s workload, so of course there will be more Rule 36 affirmances.

    1. 3.1

      Hence the reference to “shadow docket,” eh?

      I am sure that you would agree though, that the apparatus of the government does not exist first and foremost for the convenience OF the government, right?

  4. 2

    The title of this combined request for rehearing or en banc review is now WaterBlasting v. ANDREW HIRSHFELD. The Solicitor [intervenor] devotes almost its entire PTO brief to arguing that the appeal was not appropriate anyway since the appeal was only for a factual, not legal, argument [about certain claim term meanings]. The above list of cert denials of Rule 36 use attacks was a mere BTW at the end of their brief, with no accompanying legal argument.

    1. 2.1

      BTW, this was an appeal from an IPR decision, where the APR applies and thus the distinction between appeals of fact issues and legal issues is even more significant. Or, to argue it another way, mounting an attack on Rule 36 practice in a case where it could not make any difference in outcome is even less likely to be effective.

    2. 2.2

      Are you saying that one cannot appeal for supposed errors of fact?

      Further, the use of R.36 is even more egregious if a mere statement that would take no more than a “we hold based on agreeing with facts as suggested by the Office instead of as suggested by applicant.”

      Or perhaps more importantly, whether it was ALL facts, some (and which ones), or even only one.

      By doing nothing but R.36, this is exactly the type of frustrating justice for the applicant to decide to do what’s next that the Congress’ mandating of including an explanatory statement would prevent.

      Leave it to the IPR cheerleader to take a “no harm here, move along” position.

      1. 2.2.1

        As usual, I said no such thing. In fact, if mere personal opinions counted for anything, I might have argued that the Solicitor’s asserted facts-only arguments about claim interpretation in this IPR [which I had clearly noted as such] could perhaps be argued as legal arguments under Markman?

        1. 2.2.1.1

          Mea culpa – your post reflected the government’s view (you repeated it without opinion, and I took that repeating as you agreeing with that view)

  5. 1

    “See no evil. Hear no evil. Speak no evil.”

    — CAFC

