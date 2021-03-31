TRIPS COVID Waiver

I note from the above the business pleading that “there is no data”.

To be guided by “the data” depends of course on how much data there is, and what reliance one can place on it. Fortunately, the government in the UK did not trot out the excuse of insufficient data before getting 40% of their population vaccinated with the Astra-Zeneca product and driving down the C19 case numbers magnificently.

But elsewhere? Here in Germany, we are going through successive suspensions of the Astra-Zeneca vaccination drive. Astra-Zeneca is popular because the company has pledged to forgo making a profit out of it and it’s dramatically cheaper for governments to buy than the other available vaccines. But there is a steady drip-drip of stories to the press, casting doubt on the safety of the A-Z product and thereby prompting people and their governments to demand one of the other much more expensive vaccines; anything (American, Russian, Chinese) but the European product. Here in Germany, the health authorities will soon be discarding A-Z vaccine because it has passed its “use by” date. What’s the motivation, I wonder, of those who are so busy rubbishing the A-Z vaccine product.

So, whether or not IPR is slowing the world-wide vaccination programme, there sure are other business factors involved. Regardless of “the data” though, we all of us here know that none of us is safe till all of us is safe.